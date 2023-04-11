The Netherlands is euthanizing children, and Canada could be next

Children under the age of one can be euthanized in the Netherlands, and Canada will soon see a similar regime if pro-death activists get their way.

(LifeSiteNews) — In Canada, between 2016 — when assisted suicide was legalized — and January 31, 2022, at least 31,664 people have died by lethal injection.

The percentage of people being killed by doctors is likely to increase year over year, especially as the Trudeau government continues to ramrod eligibility expansions through the House of Commons over the protest of mental health and disability advocacy groups. We cannot afford to give desperate and suffering Canadians what they need to live, but the Trudeau government is determined to give them a permanent solution to their problems.

The Netherlands, which on April 1, 2002, became the first Western country to legalize euthanasia since Nazi Germany, euthanasia deaths also continue to rise. According to Dutch News:

Euthanasia killings rose by nearly 14.1 percent in 2022, totaling 8,720 deaths. That’s 5.1 percent of all deaths in the Netherlands. Since about half of deaths come from things such as accidents or sudden heart attacks, that means around 10 percent of deaths in which a patient was under medical care were from lethal jabs. The same percentage of USA deaths would total would be about 170,000 annually, or as many people as live in Ontario, California. (The USA totals about 3,400,000 deaths per year.) 115 mentally ill people were euthanized in the Netherlands (sometimes conjoined with consensual organ harvesting). 379 elderly couples received joint euthanasia. In the past, this has sometimes meant that one spouse was very ill and the other less debilitated but wanted to avoid the grief of widowhood. 288 people with dementia were euthanized. In the Netherlands, killing can be ordered ahead of time by filling out an advance directive.

The Netherlands and Canada are now on the cutting edge of medical killing, with the Dutch Ministry of Health recommending back in 2019 that the government legalize euthanasia for terminally ill children between the ages of one and 12, with a majority of 72 doctors polled for the report stating that it is morally acceptable to euthanize preteen children who are suffering without prospect of improvement (a deliberately vague framing) if their parents request it.

Horrifyingly, many parents supported the proposal, as well. Children under the age of one can be euthanized in the Netherlands under the 2004 Groningen Protocol, which one journal described as an attempt “to regulate the practice of actively ending the life of newborns and to prevent uncontrolled and unjustified killing.”

If the euthanasia activists in Canada get their way, we will soon see a similar regime here. On October 7 of last year, Dr. Louis Roy of the Quebec College of Physicians stated that in the view of his organization, euthanasia for children younger than age one is appropriate if the child has “grave and severe syndromes” or “severe malformations” or “prospective of survival is null, so to speak.” He was testifying before the Canadian House of Commons’ Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying. When Roy received backlash for his comments, he and his colleagues doubled down, brazenly claiming that those who oppose giving lethal injections to suffering infants were “politicizing” the issue by daring to oppose proposed policy.

— Article continues below Petition — The Quebec College of Physicians must not be allowed to murder infants Show Petition Text 5216 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The Quebec College of Physicians believes Canada’s assisted suicide program, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), can and should be used on infants born with ‘severe malformations’. This is nothing short of infanticide. In a recent press release, Dr. Louis Roy from the Quebec College of Physicians claimed that MAiD could be appropriate for babies born with ‘grave and severe syndromes’ for which their ‘prospective of survival is null, so to speak.’ No matter how you spin it, an infant cannot consent to their own death – to decide for them and give a lethal dose is murder. Sign now to tell the Quebec College of Physicians they cannot issue death sentences to infants with illnesses! Once the door to killing without consent is opened, the number of people who become eligible to be murdered increases exponentially. Providing MAiD to a person who cannot consent is a standard that is wildly dangerous for all persons with intellectual disabilities in Canada. Canada cannot begin killing babies when doctors predict that they will not have a good quality of life. Predictions are often based on discriminatory assumptions about life with a disability. Many people diagnosed with disabilities as babies who were expected to not have a good quality of life are now grown adults leading thriving lives. Providing MAiD for terminally ill newborns is murder! This is a slippery slope towards ending the lives of millions of people either born with or diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. The Quebec College of Physicians MUST back down from infanticide — SIGN NOW and make them know that you flatly condemn this horrifying practice! MORE INFORMATION: ‘It’s murder’: Quebec physicians group slammed for proposing to euthanize ‘severely ill’ babies Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Canada’s justice minister, David Lametti, has expressed his support for offering assisted suicide to “consenting” children.

In Canada, there is one more chance to block the expansion of euthanasia. Conservative Member of Parliament Ed Fast has tabled Bill C-314, the Mental Health Protection Act, to stop the Trudeau government from offering assisted suicide to the mentally ill. If this legislation fails to win enough support from other parties — or the Liberals are still in government — before March of next year, the suicidal will be offered state-sanctioned suicide. At that point, the trickle of Canadian horror stories we have seen will turn into a tidal wave.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











