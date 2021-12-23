The ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is a lie: COVID is on the rise in populations that received the shot 

Gibraltar, Singapore, and Ireland are almost completely vaccinated, and they all have lately experienced sharp increases in detected infections. Poland has only around 50% of its population vaccinated, and yet it has rates of rising cases similar to those of these high vaccine intake nations.

(LifeSiteNews) – You have no doubt seen and heard the remarks from various medical and political officials and talking heads over the past year clamoring about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

President Joe Biden in September declared to the U.S. and, by extension, the world: “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In that dreadful speech, Biden also made highly dubious claims that did nothing but cause fear and panic for reasons that were not justified by reality. He mentioned “ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID,” and that “[t]he unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning the emergency rooms and intensive care units,” without providing any data to back up his claims.

As an early Christmas gift, Biden told America on Tuesday that “if you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned” about the Omicron variant.

Joe Biden is not the only world leader to blame the pandemic on the unvaccinated. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done his part to divide society into classes of “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated,” and spent his fall election campaign fomenting veritable hatred of the unvaccinated as an underclass, a return of the unwashed masses.

Nonetheless, there is scant evidence that fear or scapegoating of those who have in good conscience refused the experimental COVID jab is warranted. Blaming the spread of an illness – an illness that has been associated with more deaths since the roll-out of the vaccines than prior to it– might be fun for propagandists who hate their fellow citizens, but it is an unfounded assertion.

Evidence has been mounting across the world that rising rates of both cases and deaths associated with COVID have occurred amongst the vaccinated. In some places, the majority of deaths associated with COVID are attributed to vaccinated people, and the majority of COVID-associated cases are now commonly found amongst the vaccinated as well. More than 90 percent of Omicron cases in Denmark are vaccinated.

Even The Atlantic, not known for right-wing sensibilities, published a piece on December 9 with the striking statement, “The pandemic of the vaccinated can no longer be denied.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Appeal to Catholic Leaders to reject abortion-tainted COVID vaccines and mandates! Show Petition Text 8848 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations. In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances. “The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia. It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary. Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so. Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.” “Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines. Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.” “I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said. The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition: We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West. The Bethlehem Declaration:

Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’ 'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22). Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27); Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38); Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13); Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children… TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE





**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

PCR Problems

COVID-associated cases are rising all over the Northern Hemisphere, which is to be expected due to the combination of the cold and flu season and the nature of the PCR testing regime. With the hysteria surrounding the Omicron variant, which has been consistently described as “mild,” like a common cold, anyone with a sniffle is urged to get tested.

The habit of getting tested, aside from padding the pockets of Big pPharma, will pad the case numbers with false positives and indiscriminate diagnoses. The numbers and the hysteria will go up, even if the numbers are meaningless.

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander – a man with a world class resume – told LifeSiteNews that “the PCR test does not differentiate between cold or flu or RSV or COVID virus,” and that “[m]ost [cases] globally were false, as we knew there was a 95% false positive. Most [cases] were never COVID positive.”

“By over cycling, which is the amplifications above [the] 20 to 24 cycle count threshold, we denoted as positive when we knew the test was picking up viral dust, fragments, old common cold coronavirus, old COVID virus, and not culturable infectious virus,” he added.

According to Dr. Alexander’s expert testimony, not only is the problem of false positives a real issue, but there is not a clear distinction about what is exactly found when the PCR test is used. In other words, it is possible that there have been loads of misdiagnoses the world over that have been called COVID positives.

The implications are massive and should be discussed at length by great minds in the medical field. For our purposes, it is sufficient to consider that, with the return of cold and flu season and testing every Tom, Dick, and Harry with a PCR, cases recorded as COVID will soar because of both actual COVID and misattributed cold and flu infections.

Add to this the Christmastime pressure on people to test so that they can travel or even just appease neurotic family members, and many infections detected because of the “viral dust, fragments, old common cold coronavirus, old COVID virus, and not culturable infectious virus” are to be expected.

Cases rise in both vaxxed and unvaxxed nations

If we look at countries with high vaccination rates, some with almost 100% of their populating jabbed, we have seen a recent rise in supposed COVID cases. Gibraltar, Singapore, and Ireland are almost completely vaccinated, and they all have lately experienced sharp increases in detected infections. Poland has only around 50% of its population vaccinated, and yet it has rates of rising cases similar to those of these high vaccine intake nations.

Bulgaria, which boasts a vaccination rate of only 20%, has nearly the same case statistics of the other nations mentioned.

If it were a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” then we would expect Bulgaria to be the only place with soaring cases – all things being equal, of course. If it were a “pandemic of the vaccinated,” then Bulgaria’s cases might be in the gutter, while the other nations would be higher.

But perhaps the proliferation of cases has nothing to do with being vaxxed or unvaxxed. In virtually every country that has a high vaccination rate, we see a similar trend. In Canada and the UK in the summer and early autumn, people spoke of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” But this is probably because the vaccines were not available to the entire adult population until the summer in most places. The elderly and vulnerable were first in line in the winter and spring, and the remaining obedient citizens rolled up their sleeves for the jab after that.

If we consider that cases go up regardless of jab status, then it only makes sense that if more people remain unvaxxed than vaxxed, that cases will reflect that ratio.

Casedemic?

Case rates amongst the two groups are split almost right along the same percentage lines of vaccination status.

Thus, it looks like the true source of the “pandemic” is the casedemic. Of course, there are legitimate reasons to test in certain settings, but it could be argued that the obsession with testing asymptomatic people is absurd. All this does is drive up numbers – whether the people are vaccinated or not – and it drives fear as well.

I am old enough to remember when asymptomatic people were called “healthy” people, and when healthy people who sought medical care were called “hypochondriacs.”

If we want the pandemic to go away, it seems to me that both the “pandemic of the vaccinated” and the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” will subside if we stop driving the “casedemic” with our societal hypochondriac neurosis.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











