An army of hundreds of grim, seemingly heartless 'police,' behaving more like a ruthless invading military force, arrived in Ottawa from across Canada, and possibly also from one or more other nations, to crush the populist trucker movement that actually threatened no one.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written last night, but there have been quite a few dramatic additions, especially videos.

(LifeSiteNews) — The past few days have been a nightmare for freedom in Canada. For the past three weeks there have been extraordinary scenes of patriotism, heroism, kindness, joy and united efforts by hundreds of thousands of Canadians generated by the massive Convoy 2022 trucker movement.

Then, late last week and this weekend, an army of hundreds of grim, seemingly heartless “police,” behaving more like an invading military force, arrived in Ottawa from across Canada, and possibly also from one or more other nations, to crush this populist movement that actually threatened no one. The alleged threats of the protesters, who were never violent, was met with four days of real violence and brutality by the lawless invaders who violated serious Canadian and international law. Many of them engaged in what strongly appeared to be criminal actions.

Canadians have never experienced anything like this before. Many citizens were shocked and dismayed by this deep betrayal by their federal and some provincial and Ottawa city governments. Contrary to the lies of the Ottawa mayor, its police chief and the prime minister, numerous Ottawa citizens welcomed and strongly supported the truckers and their hundreds of thousands of supporters during the weeks they were there. That is because Ottawa citizens have also suffered from the unnecessary and harmful mandates as much as did Canadians across the nation.

Yes, some Ottawa residents complained but not nearly as many as the public was led to believe and almost all accusations were false or greatly exaggerated. Don’t forget there are numerous pro-Liberal Party federal civil servants living downtown in Canada’s capital city who would gladly do Trudeau’s dirty work.

This was a weekend that will go down in history as perhaps the darkest time in Canadian history considering the extremely disproportionate and brutal measures undertaken against the peaceful, patriotic protesters that included many military veterans.

As the great Canadian and former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford eloquently and thoroughly explains in an interview with John-Henry Westen, Canadian democracy is in “grave danger” of being canceled forever in Canada as a result of the events of recent days.

Yes, it is that serious. The NPD Members of Parliament and the Senate are the only ones who can stop this disaster because they hold the additional numbers required in Parliament to end the Emergency Measures invocation and remove Justin Trudeau from his position as Prime Dictator.

It does not matter on what side Canadians are regarding the mandates, all must understand the grave danger the nation is in at this time because of the lawlessness, frequent lies, demonization of opponents, and illegal invocation of the Emergency Measures Act by this Prime Minister, who admires the Communist Chinese dictatorship over Canada’s democratic rule of law. Everyone is in danger because of his criminal actions.

Trudeau’s first allegiance is to the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum. Maajid Nawaz explained to podcaster Joe Rogan how the World Economic Forum infiltrates world governments and has openly put its members in leadership roles to steer world governments toward ‘more and more authoritarianism.’

Bob Unruh of WorldNetDaily explains how Canada’s Emergencies Act is a threat to any civil rights marcher, not just the truckers. “It is not just truckers who can be the targets of such Canadian emergency powers. The sweeping language would allow Trudeau to shut down a contemporary civil rights movement and a leader like Dr. King as easily as he did the convoy.”

There were many instances of brutality and thuggish behavior by the police brought in by Trudeau to deal with the truckers who dared to tell him to end the mandates that have caused enormous suffering and harm to the nation over the past two years.

Rebel News, one of the few other news services not beholden to Trudeau’s large, taxpayer money bribes, is suing Ottawa police after one of their female reporters was brutally beaten with “police” clubs and shot with a tear gas canister. Read the article and watch the videos on this shocking crime.

Watch the surreal video (this link is the short version) of a mob of these thugs dressed as police arresting innocent, ordinary people who were just walking along this commercial street in Ottawa that they may not have known was in a declared “red zone.”Longer, full version video is below.

You will also see them threatening to smash the large window of a coffee shop in Ottawa where the staff was serving the few customers they had. The police did not carry through with their criminal threat because of people filming them.

Those police actions were much more like those of Black Lives Matter rioters who also smashed shop windows and assaulted citizens in the streets. It is strange that in Ottawa these past few days, citizens far more needed protection from the “police” than they did from the protesters who did not threaten or harass anyone and instead tended to offer hugs and high-fives and clean the sidewalks of snow.

I am sure most Canadian police officers are ashamed of this because of what those “police officers” have done to the many years’ hard-won good reputation of most Canadian police officers.

Here is some horrific footage showing the beating by police of the operator of the crane that held high the Canadian flag in front of Parliament during the weeks of the protests. Notice him in the orange outfit and that he is offering no resistance as they continue to club him as he is leaving.

Footage of another beating shows an unarmed crane driver being punched, pepper sprayed, and hit with a baton. He is not arrested. David Paisley, who ran the camera at the Shed near parliament, has identified numerous other beating victims and is working to publicize their cases. pic.twitter.com/1i8vt2lbqy Gregg Re (@gregg_re) February 22, 2022

And here is the police beating of the friendly, very popular Romanian trucker Csaba Vizi, a Romanian immigrant who came to Canada after fleeing Romania’ terribly violent Communist government. He has explained in many video interviews that he decided to join Convoy 2022 because he saw the exact same things that began Communism in Romania now happening in Canada. He knew he had to try to stop Canada from going down that same road to violent tyranny.

I did not realize that was him in that video until I saw this article this morning that revealed it was that wonderful man who gave so many emotional interviews about his experiences while he was sitting in his truck in one of the most prominent positions in front of parliament and swore not to leave until the mandates were removed.

One Canadian police officer explains her many co-workers don’t resist illegal and unjust COVID measures for fear of “being reprimanded.” That video appears to have conveniently disappeared.

In addition to beating some with rifle butts, mounted police trampled some of the protesters and were caught on video doing so.

Here is a video of a young man who was beaten far more than most. Druthers interviewed him explaining what really happened. After reviewing many hours of protest footage, I have not seen any protesters actually attacking or being hostile to any police. It is remarkable how passive all the protesters were in simply attempting to hold their line and trying to not allow the police to illegally force them to protest in a manner that does not harm anyone. They were the polar opposite of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and yet police were much more hostile to this MLK type of passive resistance than they have often been with those violent political groups.

Watch this moving, powerful testimony of a kindly, innocent Ottawa Gelato owner who received a large number of cruel, vicious threats from persons who stupidly fell for Trudeau’s false demonization and characterization of donors to the truckers’ movement.

Watch this video stream of hate and ridiculous lies about the truckers and their supporters by Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leader and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. There appears to be good reason to charge Singh with a hate crime over this diatribe. His NDP caucus members should be ashamed of being associated with the extreme and divisive false charges that he using to justify his support for Trudeau’s illegal invoking of the Emergency Measures Act. The NDP members of parliament are obliged by conscience and love of country to ignore his direction to vote to uphold the EMA. They are being used to destroy the nation in the name of hate.

Liberty Coalition Canada has published an open letter to Justin Trudeau, condemning him for his ‘tyrannical’ response to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and invoking the Emergencies Act.

The U.S. People’s Convoy, drawing inspiration from Canada’s Freedom Convoy, sets off from California onn February 23, demanding an end to COVID restrictions in the US. Pray for the success of this patriotic venture.

Another inspiring video, Time to Rise, on Convoy 2022, focuses on former and current military and police officers expressing serious concerns about the impact of the mandates on the nation they have sworn to serve. Many Canadian law enforcement and military officers are worried about what is being done to the nation that they love by Trudeau and other Canadian politicians who are betraying those who elected them and the oaths that they took.

Copy and paste this list of items to as many people as you can think of. Canada is in grave danger right now from dictatorship. This is not an exaggeration. What is happening now has obviously been planned for some time, but the truckers inadvertently forced Trudeau and his globalist tyrants to act sooner that they planned. That gives us a chance to defeat them.

The Convoy 2022 movement is far from dead.

They have been forced out of downtown Ottawa, but the movement is alive and growing in many other locations across the nation. It cannot be allowed to die, or else freedom will die in Canada and then this cancer will spread into the US and other nations.

In the video below, the narrator explains that the harsh government reactions against Convoy 2022 have only increased the resolve of Canadians who now have nothing more to lose. They have experienced devastating personal losses from the mandates and other harmful government Covid policies. There is a series of video clips indicating international support from different nations for the protesters and strong criticisms of Canadian government actions.







This is a fight for the life or death of Canadian democracy.



Above all, there needs to be a wave of public prayer for Canada. That prayer can release powers that those who would enslave us cannot defeat.

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











