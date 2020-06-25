The porn industry’s open secret: It peddles deeply racist content

Warning: The following article contains disturbing and disgusting content.

PETITION: Authorities must shut down Pornhub after showing videos of 15-year-old trafficking victim! Sign the petition here.

June 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In Pornland: How Pornography is Hijacking Sexuality, feminist and porn expert Dr. Gail Dines spends an entire chapter detailing one of the open secrets of the porn industry: the sexual fetishization of racial stereotypes for monetary gain. As I noted in a column on how the porn industry exploits (and helps to create and sustain) racial animosity back in 2018, porn producers create content that explicitly relies on toxic racial prejudices, such as black men sexually abusing white women or girls and portrayed as “Blackzilla” or “Black Kong,” and white slave owners sexually assaulting black women.

Ugly racial content on PornHub—which boasts 115 million daily users and can count the majority of the male population as its dependents—is nothing new. But in this cultural moment, it should attract renewed attention. The vile traffic in material portraying black men as rapacious predators and eroticizing the rape of black women by slave owners for the sexual pleasure of viewers should be exposed, condemned, and destroyed. PornHub should be treated the way any other company trafficking in rape and racial hatred would be. Specifically, they should be driven out of business. If these videos are not “hate crimes,” nothing is. Only our collective cultural refusal to condemn any sexual fetish, no matter how perverse, is preventing this discussion from taking place. The progressives demanding change won’t touch the porn industry.

Laila Mickelwait, an anti-porn activist who has been relentlessly exposing the fact that PornHub hosts child pornography and profits from rape and sex trafficking, drew attention to this fact in a recent op-ed in the New York Post. Almost immediately after the murder of George Floyd, Mickelwait writes, PornHub moved to cash in:

Decent Americans mourned the unjust killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Yet for Pornhub, the tragedy supplied grist for masturbation. Recently approved and uploaded titles include “I Can’t Breathe,” posted by a verified user, with search tags that include “George Floyd” and “choke-out.” A for-profit partner channel on Pornhub called Black Patrol sexualizes police brutality against African-Americans with titles such as “White Cops Track Down and F - - k Black Deadbeat Dad.” Countless other titles on Pornhub feature variations on the N-word and “white master.” “Exploited black teens” and “black slave” are suggested search terms deliberately promoted by Pornhub to its users. If the titles repulse you, imagine what the videos do to the ever-younger eyes and minds that daily encounter hardcore, racist porn.

Those, unfortunately, are just a few of the tamer titles. And as Mickelwait points out, PornHub is also trafficking in content that features vile anti-Semitism, including porn scenes set in Auschwitz and PornHub-verified users posting videos with account usernames such as “Hitler the Jew-Slayer” and “OvenBakedJew.” These videos, Mickelwait notes, have been monetized with ads by PornHub, which claims that each new video is reviewed individually by a PornHub employee. Mickelwait has noted before that she believes PornHub lying about this, and that actually seems to be a more charitable analysis than believing that an actual human being approved these videos.

Some of my readers may, at this point, be thinking that while all of this is repulsive and horrible, it is also not such a big deal. Sure, there are fringe genres of porn that showcase the extent of human depravity—but that’s nothing new, some people have told me, and they are not popular. I wish that were true. The reality is that violent, abusive content has become mainstream over the past decade, and younger and younger children are being exposed to worse and worse content, constantly escalating the shock factor of their porn content. We live in a moment where Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird and Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn are getting kicked out of schools, but nobody is talking about the fact that the kids who won’t have to read allegedly insensitive classics have access to re-enacted rapes from the most perverse nightmares of the Antebellum South.

It is high time we tackled this issue openly. We need to educate our children on pornography in an age-appropriate way in order to inoculate them from the poison and prepare them for a culture infected with this imagery. It is time that PornHub gets shut down and investigations launched to determine whether PornHub employees actually have been personally approving videos depicting genuine sexual assaults. Anyone who would like to get involved in that campaign can visit Laila Mickelwait’s Shut Down PornHub campaign at traffickinghub.com, where you can start by being one of the more than a million supporters who have signed her petition. PornHub is pouring poison into the groundwater of our culture while grifters like Jussie Smollett invent fictitious hate crimes to stoke tensions.

Let’s deal with the real problem.

