The pornography addiction crisis is fueling widespread sexual violence in schools

Increased aggression, inability to discern boundaries, and the normalization of sexual violence will only escalate so long as children are able to access and get addicted to pornography.

(LifeSiteNews) — As we continue with our global experiment in which tens of millions of children are exposed to digital hardcore porn on a regular basis while governments do virtually nothing to protect them, the consequences become more apparent with each passing year. We now know that sustained digital pornography use physically changes the brain; we know that pornography is incredibly addictive; we know that pornography shapes and deforms sexuality, leading to a generation primarily weaned on online sexual violence.

Last month, I covered the story of the Children’s Commissioner of England, Dame Rachel de Souza, warning that children as young as 12 were engaging in sexual activity that included choking due to what they were viewing in pornography, which has become increasingly normal for children to see. This month, teacher Wendy Exton recently made a speech to the U.K.’s trade union for teachers, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT). Two of her former students, she noted, had recently been convicted of domestic violence — and those same students had been abusive to teachers.

“The threats of sexual assault are becoming increasingly common due to the abuse of online porn, COVID lockdown and their inability to understand acceptable and appropriate behavior,” Exton stated. “How are we preparing them to move into healthy, respectful relationships if we allow them to treat teachers or figures in authority in this way? It is not part and parcel of the job, and we need to do everything to eradicate this … As we know, once you allow violent incidents to go unpunished, they spread like wildfire through the school, and it becomes a bravado.”

Exton’s speech was buttressed by a recent NASUWT poll of 8,466 teachers from March that, according to the Times of London, revealed that 13% of teachers had been physically assaulted by a student within the last 12 months, with teachers detailing being bitten, kicked, threatened with rape or murder, and having students take photos up their skirts.”

“No teacher should have to go to work expecting to suffer from physical or verbal abuse by pupils. Employers have a statutory duty to carry out effective risk assessments; they cannot simply choose to ignore or underestimate the dangers of violent pupils,” Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, told the Times. “Where employers do fail to protect our members from aggression and violence, we will take them on and act to support and protect our members by any means necessary.”

Increased aggression, inability to discern boundaries, and the normalization of sexual violence, however, will only escalate so long as children and teens are able to consistently access and get addicted to pornography, which now primarily features violence against women and girls. Digital pornography, in how it shapes the developing mind, is essentially a persuasion technology, and we are just beginning to understand the extent to which it is transforming childhood, puberty, and the entire experience of growing up. I have spoken to hundreds (perhaps thousands) of porn addicts, and those who got hooked at a young age describe feeling helpless to control how their minds and drawn to and deformed by these digital toxins.

The reality is that our concurrent crises — of relationships, of mental illness among the young, of genuinely toxic masculinity driven by sexual aggression, and even of literacy and the ability to learn — are at a minimum exacerbated by pornography, which torques every problem and makes everything worse. To attempt solutions to the problems laid out by these teachers while declining to address the source of many of these attitudes is an exercise in futility. The truth is simple: If we do not do something about the porn pandemic among the young, we will only see these crises continue and worsen.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

