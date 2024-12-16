The positive impact of a truly Christian culture cannot be overstated

The restoration of an authentic and committed Christian culture is essential to the flourishing of our society, based on virtue and aiming toward the common good, and rectifying many of the ills of our modern world.

I was in Front Royal, Virginia, last week where we have had our main U.S. office for many years, in the Human Life International building. That is also where Christendom College is located, just down the street. Many of our journalists and other team members over the years have been graduates of that wonderful, rock-solid Catholic College.

It has been a constant source of well-formed, intelligent, principled, and prayerful graduates who have served the LifeSiteNews mission well. It is not easy to find the type of persons who can be relied upon to produce the journalism that you receive from us every day. However, Christendom keeps supplying them year after year.

A huge highlight at the college is the new Christ the King Chapel. One of my sons, a graduate of the college, is now VP of development at the college and played a large role in the development and completion of the chapel.

The word “chapel” hardly describes what is more of an absolutely magnificent basilica. With an astonishing main altar, beautiful statues, stained glass windows throughout, and a great organ that matches those of many famous churches in the world; it is fitting that when any of us travel to our office we can pray or celebrate Mass in that wonderful building dedicated to the true King of the world.

I mention all of this to emphasize how important is the spiritual culture of LifeSiteNews that allows and inspires us to provide you with the most important and truthful news according to the purpose of this life for everyone.

And, of course, just as has been required for the building of the magnificent Christendom College chapel, providing you with the best news reporting in the world on the most important issues requires substantial financial support.

That is where you come in by giving the most generous gift your circumstances permit though give.lifesitenews.com.

In some good news, since the amazing reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, 76 independent abortion facilities, meaning those not connected to Planned Parenthood or another national network, have shut their doors. Eight were in pro-abortion states, according to The Guardian. There are still 363 independent facilities left that kill preborn babies, but we should have hope that eventually, if Trump is able to honor his promise to end all funding for Planned Parenthood, many of those baby-killing centers will also be closed. Pray and act for this to happen.

On the other hand, as we have already been reporting, the many ancient Christians in Syria and the rest of the Middle East are in a dire situation and in great danger of being killed or otherwise removed from their two millennia-old residence in that region.

The most disturbing aspect of this sudden development is that it is being stated by Patrick Henningsen:

… by his own admission, Donald Trump is the man responsible for protecting /preserving Al-Qaeda and ISIS in IDLIB in 2018, allowing the terrorists to take over Syria in 2024. He is on record boasting that he stopped Russia, Syria & Iran from crushing 30,000 terrorists occupying Idlib in 2018. What a disastrous move for the region & the world. He also caved to Lindsey Graham & other halfwits in Washington who wanted to save ISIS. He is also lying here about the bogus claim that Russia & Syria would’ve killed “millions of people in Idlib” – utterly ridiculous. Certainly not even a fraction of what Israel has massacred in Gaza and Lebanon.

It remains to be seen how accurate Henningsen’s accusations are, but Trump has been more outspoken recently in favor of Israeli Zionist expansionism that we can ever recall.

Turkish journalist Uzay Bulut noted on X that, “Under HTS-control in Idlib, Christian clergy are not allowed to walk outside in any clothing that makes them recognizable as priests or pastors. Crosses have been removed from church buildings. Now that HTS jihadists have taken over Syria, the very lives of Christians in the country are at stake.”

She cites an “urgent appeal from Christian activists in Syria,” and concludes with a question, “Why are many Western mainstream media trying to portray these murderous terrorists as progressive, tolerant hippies?”

The USCCB endorsed a Jewish group’s “anti-hate” document that claims past Church teachings are antisemitic. Those are 2,000-year-old teachings that merely state facts about certain Jews, not all Jews, who crucified Jesus Christ. Partnering with the American Jewish Committee, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops endorsed a controversial “anti-hate” document attacking Traditional Catholic teaching on the Jews as rooted in a “misguided interpretation” of Scripture.

We must never allow anti-Christian Jews to impose their interpretation of Scripture on all Christians. That is a dangerous road for all, rejecting the teachings of saints and popes down through the ages. According to LifeSite’s report:

Some of the entries argue that terms like Illuminati, globalism, New World Order, gaslighting, and even Satan can be used in antisemitic ways. It also claims that previous Church teaching on the Jews was due to a “misguided interpretation” of Scripture.

Patrick Delaney has written a crucial article on an Amnesty International report concluding that genocide is the “only reasonable conclusion” to Israel’s crimes in Gaza. “Amnesty International’s report demonstrates that Israel has carried out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of the organization. The evidence is all there and very conclusive.

Popular Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has moved to the United States, citing new censorship laws, such as Bill C-63, in the works from the Trudeau government, which he said would make living in Canada akin to being in a “totalitarian hell hole.” He is not all that wrong, but we would rather that he joins with the majority of other Canadians who are totally fed up with Trudeau and want him and the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois completely thrown out in the next election.

Finally! After so many years, a Catholic bishop, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, reportedly refused Pelosi, a self-described Catholic who advocates for abortion, Holy Communion after a Mass he celebrated in the Capitol on December 12 in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. God bless the bishop! May this be an inspiration for many more bishops to do the same with many more known apostate politicians who have been permitted to publicly desecrate the sacraments.

