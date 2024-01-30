The pro-life movement must not be afraid to evangelize: here’s why

Today's special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is a roundup from this year's Law of Life Summit, which took place ahead of the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and where I was also asked to explain why people should trust LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Very often you don’t get good news in the pro-life movement. But there is actually a lot of good news coming out of legal challenges, and no team is better at doing legal challenges on pro-life issues than the Thomas More Society. They’re absolutely fabulous. Peter Breen, Tom Brejcha — their group has been absolutely stellar in supporting every pro-life group out there that’s worthy of the name, and the victories are stellar.

So we wanted to show you this roundup from the lawyers at this year’s Law of Life Summit, which took place ahead of the March for Life in Washington, D.C. I was also asked to give a reason why people should trust LifeSiteNews and how they can know what media to trust. That’s there for you as well on this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

In my remarks, I said that the only way to discern what is proper in the media is through Jesus Christ. It may not be popular to say — but it’s the truth. If you want to know what LifeSiteNews is doing in the pro-life movement, we’re evangelizing. We can’t just save people from abortion and then lose them eternally. That’s ridiculous. We’re saving their lives for eternal life.

In a vision given to three children at Fatima in 1917, the Mother of God came from heaven to tell them the greatest, or final, battle between Our Lord and the reign of Satan will be over marriage and the family. The very issues you fight for every day are the very issues that are the decisive, final battle — and that’s why the ferocity of pro-abortion types is so demonic.

The most powerful thing the pro-life movement can do is to do what Jesus did: evangelize and tell stories. In the pro-life movement, we have the signs that have converted so many people. They’re able to see we’re doing a million times every year to children in the United States alone. So the only trustworthy media is the media that serves to bring you the ultimate Truth. Outside of that, there will always be lies.

There were several other speakers who gave excellent remarks at this year’s Law of Life Summit. One of them was Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society. His message was an important one: It is entirely possible to score major pro-life victories even in deeply pro-abortion states.

Breen recounted the Thomas More Society’s legal battle last year against Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, whose office was responsible for drafting a state Senate bill that declared the speech of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers to be a “deceptive business practice.”

Illinois threw the kitchen sink at crisis pregnancy centers. As Breen explained, “They essentially put into law saying what we know to be false is true, and you must adhere to it. And if you don’t, we’re going to subject you $50,000 fines, ruinous investigations, we’re going to issue subpoenas on you, and what have you. And this was looking like an existential threat to the pregnancy center movement in Illinois in particular.”

But after almost five months of legal battles and tireless activism, Raoul agreed to a permanent injunction blocking the state of Illinois from enforcing the unconstitutional and blatantly discriminatory law.

“I put this to you because it’s important to see us actually score points in a blue state,” Breen said. “The AG got one softball question at his press conference, and every other question was about our lawsuit, about what the pro-life movement was doing. And we were able to reframe that debate and really reshape the way this thing was being covered in a hard blue state like Illinois. And that is something to be proud of, right?”

For much more from Breen and other speakers at this year’s Law of Life Summit, tune in to this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

