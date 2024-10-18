The question everyone’s asking: Is Francis the pope?

Tonight's special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is a talk I gave earlier in the day at the Rome Life Forum about Pope Francis and the spiritual battle we face. Be sure to share it with your family and friends.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tonight I am pleased to share with you a special Friday episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Earlier today, I gave a talk at the Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, Missouri, about the growing confusion in the Church and the spiritual battle we face.

I examine both sides of the debate over whether Francis is actually the pope and draw your attention to the prophesied battle over marriage and the family.

We were promised that the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph, so we must stay grounded in faith, trust in God’s providence, and pray for an end to the crisis.

Tune in to this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, and be sure to share it with your family and friends.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

