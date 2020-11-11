The real reason mainstream media is falsely pushing narrative that Biden is ‘President elect’

November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — What looks to be an election coup currently being carried out in the US has officially entered its second stage.

According to the New York Post, Joe Biden is now considering legal action to force the formal “transition” of power to him from the Trump administration.

On MSNBC, former Obama official Ben Rhodes said that Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders.

This is treason. They have no right to do this. Nothing has been certified. They are actively undermining our country’s sitting president.

This is arrogation. It’s designed to give people the impression that this man has authority. He has no authority.



Meanwhile, Fox News cut away from Monday evening’s press conference with White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.

The two were talking about the massive number of voting irregularities and fraud that’s been reported across the country.

One reporter told McDaniel she was touting a “conspiracy theory” – to which she responded by noting that there are hundreds of affidavits that testify to illegal behavior that took place on election night.

“It’s not a conspiracy!” she exclaimed.

McEnany herself said, “It's the job of the media to ask the question: why? All we are asking for is truth, transparency, and sunlight here. That's all we are asking for. And sadly, we are asking the questions many of you should.”

But the press doesn’t want to do that. Their job in this stage of the coup is to push as quickly as possible the “transition” from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

Already on Fox News, Mayor Peter Buttigieg and anti-Trump anchor Chris Wallace were gleefully discussing what policies a Biden administration might pursue.

To their eternal shame, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is also going along with this hoax. They sent a letter this past weekend congratulating Joe Biden on becoming the second “Catholic president” in American history.

Perhaps they’ve forgotten, but Joe Biden has officiated several gay “marriages.” He’s also pledged to drag the Little Sisters of the Poor back to court and is fully in favor of the LGBT “Equality Act,” a bill that would threaten the religious liberty of Catholic schools across the country.

Joe Biden’s certainly not a Catholic in good standing. Shame on our bishops for supporting this nonsense.

What we’re seeing from the corporate media is a complete mirage, an illusion, a phony, well-crafted movie, and everyone in the establishment media — even the so-called “conservative” media — is in on it.

They wasted no time declaring Biden the winner of this election, even using the term “President-Elect” when in fact it's not until after the Electoral College casts its votes that that term comes into effect.

We’re all being put through a major psy-op, or, ‘psychological operation’. By hosting interviews with Biden supporters and theorizing for hours on end on what he might do as president, the media are programming us.

They want those of us on the political right to simply give up while making sure the left is so thoroughly convinced that Biden won, that, should things end up going in Trump’s direction later on, they’ll be so furious that they’ll go out and riot with Antifa and Black Lives Matter and burn the country down.

The Democrat strategy all along has been to create such a massive amount of chaos and fraud that it’d be impossible to trace and then to get the media and Big Tech to ignore and censor those exposing it. They wanted, quite simply, to break the system.

If Trump pulls this out and ends up with enough legal votes to secure him another four years in office, he’ll go down as one of the greatest presidents in US history. He’ll have saved the nation from a coup attempt so deep and so massive, it’ll be one of the most decisive victories ever won by a president in defense of the American people against a hostile force.

If he doesn’t win, and the forces of evil are successful in their stealing and lying, my guess is God will hold them to account for their sins in the very near future. Nations do their penance here on earth, not in purgatory. Prepare accordingly.