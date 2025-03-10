The sad outcome of the ‘transgender’ boy featured on the cover of National Geographic

After National Geographic featured 9-year-old Avery Jackson on its cover as 'trans,' the 17-year-old no longer call himself a girl and attests that puberty blockers and other so-called treatments 'ruined' his life.

(LifeSiteNews) — For a decade, the media and the entertainment industry have worked hand-in-glove with the transgender movement to create the phenomenon of the “transgender” child star. Rarely, however, do we get to hear how those stories turned out.

We are treated to high-definition, carefully crafted stories about children born in the wrong body, with the inevitable conclusion of these stories being that society must embrace “gender-affirming care” to ensure that these children get the drugs and surgeries they need to be outfitted with new bodies that match the “real them” lurking within, ready to be released by compassionate surgeons committing castrations and mastectomies on healthy children.

Perhaps the most famous “transgender” child star is Jazz Jennings, who starred in his own reality show “I Am Jazz,” as well as a bestselling children’s book pushed by trans activists everywhere. His ongoing story, however, has taken a grim, tragic turn—surgeries and follow-up surgeries have failed, he suffers from depression, and in a moment of brutal honesty (that I am genuinely shocked the producers did not cut), he admitted that he feels utterly lost.

A responsible mainstream press would be commissioning journalists to follow up on the stories of these “transgender” poster children to find out where they are now, especially as the number of “detransitioners” skyrockets and scarcely a month passes by without a new bombshell study detonating the manufactured consensus that “gender affirming care” saves lives. 2025 is very different than 2015, and the premises of gender ideology are being rejected by many elite medical institutions, including the UK’s National Health Service.

Consider the case of Avery Jackson, the 9-year-old boy featured on the cover of National Geographic in January 2017 as a “trans girl” for the magazine’s “Special Issue” on the “Gender Revolution.” The cover shot of Jackson, featuring the boy sporting long pink hair, pink clothes, featured an accompanying quote: “The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy.” The cover was celebrated by trans activists as “iconic.”

The story, as Jonathan Poletti detailed in a long-form piece on Medium, was presented as that of a Southern Baptist family who became less Baptist as their son became more trans. But Avery Jackson, the “trans girl” made famous by his parents’ decision to sit down with National Geographic, has apparently continued to evolve:

A profile in April at Yahoo! informs that Avery continues to not want to do interviews and does not self-identify as a trans activist. Then a startling bit of news, slipped into a news story and filtered through Debi’s concerns: ‘Now, all these years later, Avery’s response to the photo and its impact — specifically to being doxxed, targeted by hate and being cut off by extended family — has become more complex. It even made Avery worried about adopting they/them pronouns about a year ago, in the midst of ‘course correcting’ and figuring out their identity is nonbinary. Debi recalls them worrying, ‘Is that going to hurt other trans kids? Because people are not going to want to believe them?’ but she assured them that such openness could only help.’ Avery did make a public appearance at the White House on June 10, 2023 for a Pride event. ‘Non-binary’ seemed to be the idea.

Indeed, as it turns out, Avery Jackson no longer uses “she/her” pronouns, and no longer identifies as female. Instead, he identifies as “they/them.” The “trans girl” used as a poster child to make the case for transgender surgeries is, in fact, a poster child for precisely the opposite. A healthy body grows but does not evolve. In our sexually chaotic culture, identities do evolve—all the time. Thus, to take a scalpel to Avery Jackson’s body in order to reflect his identity as a young boy is nothing short of a horrifying medical experiment.

Writer and activist Diane Alastair noted on X that Jackson is still suffering the consequences of adult decisions made about his identity and his body:

Now, at age 17, Avery has come out as ‘nonbinary’ — but that’s not the worst part. He also identifies as asexual, meaning that he doesn’t experience sexual attraction. This is undoubtedly the result of the medication used to delay male puberty; the president of WPATH, Dr, ‘Marci’ Bowers, has said on camera that so-called puberty blockers, which are used to chemically castrate sex offenders, chemically castrate the young boys who take them as well, leaving them incapable of arousal or orgasm. For adult sex offenders, the process is reversible. For boys like Avery, the effects are permanent. He will never feel sexual attraction, or any of the experiences that accompany it. He is completely sterile; he can never father a child, and his own childhood was spent in the national spotlight. The blockers he was given have also stunted his growth and mental development in irreversible ways. All of these things were stolen from him, and he has said that transitioning ‘ruined my life.’

Now, of course, the mainstream press and their trans activist allies appear to have largely lost interest in the “transgender” poster child they created and the “trans girl” they claimed he was. Jackson no longer identifies as a girl, and thus he is no longer a poster child. He is now something else. He calls himself “non-binary,” but the truth is that he is trapped—in a body damaged irreparably damaged by the activists who leapt to take a child’s exploration of identity as evidence that he was not a boy.

