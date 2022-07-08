The sad truth about feminists announcing ‘sex strikes’ after the fall of Roe

What they are essentially saying is this: If we can’t kill off any children conceived through sex, we might as well give up on sex altogether.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) – There is something profoundly depressing about the response of many pro-abortion Americans to the fall of Roe v. Wade. As I noted in this space last month, some activists have urged women to engage in a “sex strike” to protest pro-life laws. While this news is humorous in one regard – it turns out feminists do think abstinence works! – it is also a sad reflection on a culture that is willing to openly admit that sexual freedom is purchased with the blood of babies. What they are essentially saying is this: If we can’t kill off any children conceived through sex, we might as well give up on sex altogether.

A recent article in Insider titled “Swearing off men and avoiding intimacy: Gen Z reconsiders sex in the wake of a post-Roe world” makes this point explicitly, beginning with these lines:

Madeline V. might be done with men altogether. A 24-year-old marketing assistant who identifies as bisexual, Madeline, who asked that Insider use only her first name, has decided that sticking to female partners may be the safest sexual route these days. It’s not a fear of men, exactly, that has inspired this young woman to consider swearing off an entire gender; it’s the heightened fear of an unwanted pregnancy — and a subsequent lack of options — that has forced Madeline to proceed with sexual caution in the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court decision gutting federal abortion rights protections.

Translated, that means that Madeline may swear off men because she might not be able to procure an abortion after they engaged in casual coitus. According to Insider, she’s not the only one – many members of Gen Z (those born after 1996) are “rethinking their relationship to sex, intimacy, and hookup culture.” Their responses are a gut-wrenching look at the sexual culture young people inhabit today.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 5933 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

One 17-year-old in Texas reported having nightmares of getting pregnant and not being able to get an abortion; others reported a “constant fear” of pregnancy. Those interviewed used terms like “angry,” “upset,” “disgust,” and “dread” to describe their reaction to the possibility of pro-life laws. Their generation, according to respondents, “is one of the most open about sex and hookup culture” and that it is simply part of their lifestyles. In short, many of them simply cannot imagine a world without abortion. As Insider put it:

[E]ver since the draft decision was leaked, Adelynn said she’s had to entirely rethink whether or not she wants to start having sex, telling Insider that she’s terrified to make a choice that could leave her with an unwanted child. Catherine D. on the other hand was already participating in hookup culture before the Supreme Court decision dropped. Being on birth control is not an option due to the way it negatively affects her physical and mental health, Catherine said, so she’s been left to reevaluate the consequences of casual sex that have suddenly become very real. “As much as I want to have fun in my 20s, what happens to me when the fun stops? What happens to me when I might be in need of an abortion and can’t access that?”

Some are considering voluntary sterilization; others have noted that they would simply prefer not to live in Republican states (contributing to what is likely to be a continued “resorting” as Americans move to areas where their values are best respected). Unsurprisingly, one male named Cameron told Insider that he worries about getting a girl pregnant, his view of “responsibility” limited to having his child aborted rather than providing paternal support. In fact, Madeline V. “lamented many men’s seeming inability to grasp the life-altering consequences of a one-night stand.” Which…yeah, that’s a problem – and abortion isn’t the solution.

Insider’s reportage here is a tragic glimpse at how fundamentally broken hookup culture is—and how the sexual revolution and fifty years of legal abortion have profoundly damaged the relationships between men and women. Interestingly, one woman posted her own reaction to Roe’s fall online, and noted that she and her friends had reached an epiphany:

Me and some of my girlfriends did a retreat this weekend to help us cope with the monumental setback in fundamental rights. By the end of it, we had moved from sad and afraid to ANGRY. We all agreed to a pact: no having sex with any men, until he had proven himself a capable provider, and until that man had signed a contract, written on paper, agreeing to stay with us and support us if we get pregnant. We started drafting an actual contract, and we’re planning on sending it to a lawyer to make sure its legit. At this point, I am completely done with men who want to hook up and leave, its time for American men to STEP UP.

To which I say: Amen, sister. That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we used to call “marriage.” It still works. It is still the context in which people are happiest, healthiest, and not incidentally have the most and the best sex. And it is also the perfect context in which to welcome, love, and nurture children. An entire generation may have forgotten this. But the truth is out there, waiting to be discovered. As T.S. Eliot wrote:

We shall not cease from exploration

And the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











