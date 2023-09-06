The sex trafficking, torture of this teenage girl is a damning indictment of school transgender policies

According to Michele Blair’s lawsuit, the bullying of her adopted gender-confused daughter Sage was not revealed to her, even when boys were allegedly threatening her with 'knife violence and rape.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In Canada, progressive politicians and the LGBT movement are currently claiming that it should be against the law for parents to be informed when their child decides to “transition,” and that school staff and kids should keep secrets from mothers and fathers. A fear campaign has been launched to emphasize the alleged danger of including parents in serious, life-altering decisions about their children.

I hope they’re following the news.

According to reports this week, a Virginia high school student who ran away from home and ended up being sex-trafficked in multiple states did so in part because the high school did not tell her parents that she was identifying as a male and was being bullied as a result. According to the New York Post:

‘They stole my right to protect my daughter,’ grandmother and adoptive mother Michele Blair told the Washington Examiner of Sage, now 16. Sage – who had a troubled childhood and suffered mental health issues – started attending Appomattox County High School aged 14 on Aug. 10, 2021 where she began identifying as a male, going by male pronouns and a male name and using the male restrooms, according to a lawsuit filed by Michele in Virginia federal court last month. But despite school staffers being actively involved in Sage’s desire to become a boy and knowing about the repeated bullying she suffered, they ‘deliberately concealed’ the gender change and didn’t get her parents involved until it was too late and Sage ran away. She then ended up being raped by multiple men for months in four different states, the suit claims.

This tracks with what many young trans-identifying people have observed: that school staff ignored their mental health issues and chaotic home lives but sprang into action the moment they indicated they might be “transgender.” According to Blair’s lawsuit, Sage’s bullying – which was serious enough for her to meet with guidance counselors – was not revealed to her, even when boys were allegedly threatening her with “knife violence and rape.”

For eight of the first 12 days of the school year, counselors met with Sage to discuss her trans identification and affirmed to her that she was a male, “encouraging the slight 100-pound girl to use the boy’s [sic] bathroom despite the known threats from male students.” Other parents reported the bullying to the school, but only on August 25 was Sage’s adoptive mother told that her daughter was using the boys’ bathroom, but not that Sage was identifying as male.

It was Sage who finally told Blair that she identified as a male but that “she would not have been using the boys’ bathroom” if the school counselor hadn’t “instructed her to do so” – instructions that resulted in brutal bullying. Sage “suffered a psychotic breakdown and decided to run away” the same evening, leaving a goodbye note reading: “You’ve done your job, Jesus loves you. I’m afraid of what is to come if I stayed. Be on your guard. There are bad people around here. All my love.” She then exited out her bedroom window. After that, the lawsuit alleges, she was “abducted and raped by an adult male stranger” who drove her to Washington, D.C., and trafficked her to two other men.

Sage ended up locked in a house belonging to a registered sex offender in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. When she was rescued by federal agents, she was not returned to her parents – but, unbelievably, sent to a juvenile facility for boys because Baltimore public offender Aneesa Khan insisted that her parents were not “sufficiently affirming” of Sage’s male gender identity.

According to Blair’s lawyer Vernadette Broyles, Sage was sexually assaulted at this facility, ran away again on November 12, 2021, and was “picked up by another pedophile who took her to Texas.” She was again abused and tortured, before finally being rescued by Texas authorities and returned to her parents on January 24, 2022. She has been diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and is undergoing intensive therapy that will likely last for the rest of her life.

As the Post reported:

Another lawyer for Blair, Mary McAlister, told The Post: ‘All of this could have been prevented if Sage’s parents had been fully apprised of her mental state and given the opportunity to provide the necessary mental health counseling when she first began questioning her identity. ‘Instead both the school district and public defender’s office decided they knew better than the parents. As a result of their arrogance, Sage was victimized multiple times over.’ The family is now suing the Appomattox County School Board, the two school counselors and the Khan for unspecified damages.

What a hideous, heartbreaking story – and all because school staff thought they cared about Sage more than her loving parents. Their decisions and advice led to her bullying, which led to her running away – which resulted in her abuse. I hope the lawsuit bankrupts them, and I hope that this story spreads far and wide and becomes a cautionary tale.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

