The sinister reason why globalists never want COVID to end

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – “This pandemic is not over, far from it actually,” a Harvard professor said during a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel in Davos this week. For the globalists, the COVID pandemic is never over, and they apparently can’t wait for the next one to start so they can finally control people’s lives with tyrannical measures again.

BREAKING: Professor Michelle William from Harvard University claims that “This pandemic is not over, far from it” The pandemic is never over, according to these people… pic.twitter.com/suUN4ttQvI — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 18, 2023

The COVID episode of the last three years has shown that a pandemic is the perfect tool for globalists to push through their agenda. The immanent and invisible threat of viruses paired with an immense media propaganda campaign is an excellent way to put fear in the hearts of people.

Utilizing the pandemic to push through their agenda has worked better than using any other panic-inducing issue, including the threat of terrorism and climate change.

During the COVID era, globalists introduced the first form of a social credit system in Western nations: The COVID vaccine passports. These passports punished people who would not bend to the will of the government and big pharma by refusing their experimental, abortion-tainted injections. And they are here to stay, as last year’s G20 summit showed, digital vaccine passports will be used in “future pandemics.”

They also ramped up online censorship, when everything and everyone that questioned the mainstream COVID narrative was punished by the big tech overlords. Elon Musk’s Twitter files provided proof that accurate information was deleted or suppressed if it went against the globalists’ wishes. Twitter censored a tweet that contained correct information about the COVID jabs and natural immunity at the behest of Pfizer board member and vaccine propagandist Scott Gottlieb because it could have hurt vaccine sales.

Moreover, globalists laid the groundwork for a cashless society by urging people to only use plastic cards or apps when shopping due to the alleged danger of infection supposedly associated with using cash. The introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies and digital IDs is the logical next step in the globalist scheme.

The globalists even got people accustomed to the government telling them when they can leave their homes or visit their loved ones. They managed to turn people against each other, including close friends and family members, over disagreements about COVID. In many Western countries, they turned “the unvaccinated” into second-class citizens, barring them from accessing many parts of society, and even preventing them from making a living by firing them from their jobs due to their refusal to comply with an experimental medical treatment.

The never-ending pandemic is the perfect playground for power-hungry, globalist ideologues and their nefarious plans.

However, the tide may slowly be turning on them, as more and more people are able to see through their propaganda. If we keep fighting the information war by speaking the truth and exposing their lies, I’m convinced that the globalists’ house of cards will someday collapse.

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

