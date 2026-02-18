The strange irony behind ‘Silence of the Lambs’ actor’s apology for violent transgender character

(LifeSiteNews) — The same week in which a deranged trans-identifying man opened fire at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island, killing two people and critically injuring two, the actor Ted Levine has come out to apologize for the supposedly “transphobic” nature of his character Buffalo Bill, the serial killer in Silence of the Lambs. The Oscar-winning film has long been fiercely criticized for its portrayal of a deranged and sadistic killer who is transgender.

“There are certain aspects of the movie that don’t hold up too well,” Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. “We all know more, and I’m a lot wiser about transgender issues. There are some lines in that script and movie that are unfortunate. [It’s] just over time and having gotten aware and worked with trans folks, and understanding a bit more about the culture and the reality of the meaning of gender.”

“It’s unfortunate that the film vilified that, and it’s f––ing wrong. And you can quote me on that,” Levine added. “I didn’t play [the serial killer] as being gay or trans. I think he was just a f––ed up heterosexual man. That’s what I was doing.”

READ: ‘Transgender’ man kills his ex-wife and child, shoots others at high school hockey game

It is ironic that Levine – and his trans activist critics – do not recognize that this is precisely the point many opponents of gender ideology are making. Men like Robert “Roberta” Dorgan, who got divorced because he decided to “transition,” are not “trans.” They are mentally ill heterosexual men who are being encouraged in their delusions and told that they can become women simply by saying so.

The debate that erupted after a trans-identifying young man murdered children in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and after Dorgan opened fire on his family at a high school hockey game is whether these killers were men or women. Those of us who reject gender ideology know that they were men. It is trans activists who have insisted that we call them women, and the pro-LGBT press that has obediently referred to these murderers by female pronouns.

“[Buffalo Bill] was sick. To that extent, we missed it. From my point of view, we weren’t sensitive enough to the legacy of a lot of stereotypes and their ability to harm,” producer Edward Saxon explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s regret, but it didn’t come from any place of malice. It actually came from a place of seeing this guy. We all had dear friends and family who were gay. We thought it would just be very clear that Buffalo Bill adapts different things from society, from a place of an incredibly sick pathology.”

Okay, well, yes. But a great way to ensure that disturbed people suffering from “an incredibly sick pathology” manage to go undetected in society is to respond to violent men wearing dresses by granting them female identification, affirmation, and even victimhood status. Trans activists and their political allies get livid when the transgender identities of recent mass shooters are highlighted. But the only reason those males are being called female is because they demanded that we do so.

READ: Tumbler Ridge tragedy exposes demonization of Canadians who reject ‘transgender’ movement

We used to understand that there was something disturbing about belligerent men in dresses – and there isn’t enough LGBT propaganda in the world to program the average person into seeing a photograph of Robert Dorgan and not instantly registering that he is a he. Instead, we are being demanded to believe LGBT propaganda over our own lying eyes, and to override the instincts that tell us that there is something wrong with that picture. Dorgan’s aggression and rage are instead attributed to “transphobia.”

In fact, Dorgan himself stated before he started killing that opposition to transgender ideology – the ideology that enabled him to “transition” and identify as a woman – might make him snap and do something violent. After all, he would have seen endless LGBT activist rhetoric emphasizing that any refusal to identify him as a woman constituted an act of violence.

He was enabled, radicalized, and explosive. Then, he exploded. He wasn’t a woman. He was a deeply disturbed man. Not so long ago, society would have told him that.

