The Supremes take a knee

February 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – I suppose I shouldn’t have been surprised when the Supreme Court announced on Monday that they would not review the Pennsylvania election fraud case. They – along with the most of the federal judiciary – have been largely ducking election-related cases for months now, bizarrely claiming that those filing the lawsuits lacked “standing.”

How can any citizen of the United States of America lack standing to file election-related cases? Are we not all — each and every one of us — directly harmed by a stolen Presidential election?

The Pennsylvania case, however, could not be so easily dismissed. Indeed, it seemed like a slam dunk. The U.S. constitution explicitly requires state legislatures to set laws governing elections. But in Pennsylvania, as in several other states, existing voting integrity laws were rewritten by the state courts and state officials. An open-and-shut case, you would think.

Yet only three of our nine Supreme Court justices — Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas — voted to even hear the case. I confess to being very, very disappointed that Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, for whose confirmation we all fought so hard, did not. Instead, they joined the majority in saying that, because the election was over, the entire issue was now “moot.”

That’s “moot” as in, hypothetical, even irrelevant.

Of course, the question of who writes election laws would only be truly “moot” if we were never going to have another election in this country. As it is, whether future elections will be free and fair will now, in the minds of many, be an open question.

This is essentially the point that Justice Thomas makes in his brilliant dissent to the majority: "These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable. … If state officials have the authority they have claimed, we need to make it clear. If not, we need to put an end to this practice now before the consequences become catastrophic.”

Thomas concludes by asking precisely the question that preys on my mind: “One wonders what this Court waits for. We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence. Our fellow citizens deserve better and expect more of us. I respectfully dissent.”

Note that Justice Thomas is not talking here about overturning state-certified election results. Rather, he is pointing out that real constitutional questions have arisen that desperately need to be addressed as soon as possible – certainly before the 2022 midterms — to preserve the integrity of our elections.

If the court were to find that the last-minute election law changes of last summer and fall were unconstitutional, it would not throw the country into chaos. Nor would such a finding be “legislating from the bench,” “judicial activism,” “a violation of state’s rights,” or any of the other excuses being used to justify the Court’s passive aggression. But it would put the onus on state legislatures to devise remedies.

Instead, the Court chose to take a knee, using “mootness” as an excuse for inaction, just as it used “standing” before.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that yet another one of our institutions — the Supreme Court of the United States — has been compromised. The majority of the justices seem to be more interested in doing the bidding of the Oligarchy — the leaders of the Washington, Wall Street, Hollywood and Silicon Valley establishments — than they are in enforcing the Constitution.

Remember, this is the same Supreme Court that, in Roe v. Wade, engaged in raw judicial activism. A majority literally invented a so-called “right to privacy” – a right nowhere found in the Constitution — and used it to overturn pro-life laws in dozens of states that were passed by democratically elected state legislatures.

And now it won’t even address whether officials in a half-dozen states violated the clear English-language meaning of a constitutional statute?

About the only thing that those two decisions have in common is a willingness to bend to the prevailing political winds.

Do we still have the rule of law in the U.S.? Are we still all equal under the law? Or are we gradually evolving into Communist China, where the law is weaponized by the ruling oligarchy in order to protect its interests and punish its political enemies?

The Department of Justice, apparently undeterred by the FISA debacle and the fraudulent Mueller investigation, seems to have been reduced to the enforcement arm of the Democrat Party. The FBI, once America’s premier law enforcement agency, is now gearing up for a nationwide crackdown on “white supremacy.”

Does anyone even know any “white supremacists?” I don’t. My friends all subscribe to the Christian view — which used to be the American view — that all men are created equal. It’s the other side of the political aisle that obsesses about race.

The Congress, instead of attending to the nation’s business, twice impeached President Trump on imaginary crimes. Now they are engaged in passing a grotesquely misnamed “COVID relief bill” that has almost nothing to do with COVID. As Kevin McCarthy noted, “Only 9 percent of 1.9 trillion will actually be spent on COVID relief.”

Where will the bulk of the money go? To political allies in Blue states and to groups like Planned Parenthood, all in the expectation of political payback at election time. It’s one of the greatest attempts at mass bribery in human history.

So what do the 76 million voters who supported the MAGA Movement do?

As the Democrats assert control from the top down, the MAGA Movement has to work from the bottom up. This begins with capturing control of the Republican Party at the local level and state levels. Scotch talk of a third party. We need to forge the Republican Party into a populist party based on faith, family, and freedom, not start from ground zero with a new one.

The Party must become a party that insists that its elected representatives defend life, defund Planned Parenthood, and put the most vulnerable among us — the unborn — first. We must elect candidates who put the national interests of America and Americans first, and defeat those who sell out to China. If we do these things, working class Americans will leave the Democrat Party in droves and join with us to form a new majority.

Our Founding Fathers set out to establish a novus ordo seclorum, a new order for the ages. It has not only survived, but thrived, for over 200 years.

Whether it survives this present age is up to us.