The Synod on Synodality could be one of the most dangerous events in Church history

The Synod on Synodality could have a great negative spiritual impact on the entire world. Imagine where we would be without the few great shepherds like Bishop Joseph Strickland, who urged his brother bishops to 'stand firm for Christ' ahead of the Synod.

I was assigned to write this very important note yesterday and struggled for four hours with stress-inducing, inexplicable internet issues that hardly ever happen to me anymore. Coincidence? Maybe not.

A lot of strange things do happen to us at critical times now and then, seemingly related to what we expose in our reports.

My wife and I just came back from a delightful 24-hour visit with a wonderful couple who are enthusiastic, knowledgeable LifeSiteNews readers and supporters. There was a lot to talk about. The discussions were almost nonstop. I wish we could have stayed longer.

The husband, who is a very accomplished retired Catholic lawyer, tends to read our more complex and difficult major investigative reports. The wife tends to concentrate more on the good news, Church-related content and also the COVID stories, but she especially emphasizes praying for us and our work. I am so grateful for them both. They expressed enormous gratitude for the visit and our work when we left. We were bowled over by their unexpected kindness.

They related a recent homily from a priest who stated that all truth has a special grace given to it by God. That is something I have always believed. No matter what the topic or news development is, if we sincerely and accurately tell the truth, it has a grace that advances the Kingdom of God, whether it is about Church matters, COVID, population control, the Ukraine and Israeli wars, IVF, abortion, elections, censoring of websites, Pope Francis, Elon Musk – anything. Truth reflects the will of God.

We view our journalism as a type of life-saving and soul-saving vocation that leads our readers and viewers to appreciate ALL truth and live a better life because of it, even when we report what appears to be bad news. That leads to critical awareness and readers advocating and acting to bring about good related to the disturbing news that would otherwise not happen. How many journalists in the world think like that?

Christ said, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.” Truth ALWAYS has a spiritual component to it, and that is why we take everything we report as a serious obligation. Deliberate falsehoods and distortions on anything also have a spiritual component and reflect the will of you know who.

I will just mention a few of yesterday’s articles.

Former Biden climate czar John Kerry told a World Economic Forum meeting this week that free speech is an obstacle to forcing green ideology onto the world’s population. Now they are right out in the open about their agenda. They are totally committed to suppressing truth to an extreme degree. As I indicated, whose agenda are they promoting with that? We must be aware that we can trust NOTHING about these people who hate truth (and God Himself), and we have an obligation to do whatever we can to oppose them, to pray for their conversion and to pray that God will confound them and their nefarious plans.

Justin Trudeau, as we can see here and here, today has become one of the world’s leading agents of the culture of death. We must not give in to temptations to hate him but are obliged to pray for him and pray and act that voters and parliamentarians will, for the good of Canada, remove him from political life. Political participation is a serious obligation for all who see and treasure truth. Abortion and its many related evils are based on demonic lies. No good can possibly come from any of them.

Bishop Joseph Strickland once again heroically and faithfully proclaims truth, this time regarding the upcoming Synod on Synodality – likely one of the most dangerous if not the most dangerous event in Catholic Church history. It could have a great negative spiritual impact on the entire world. Imagine where we would be without this great bishop and the few other similar faithful ones we have been reporting on. Even one bishop telling the truth can change the world because the truth he proclaims has a special grace given from God.

James Corbett is always worth reading and listening to. Today, he translates into more easily understood layman’s language the implications of the UN’s tyrannical “Pact for the Future.” We encourage you to pay close attention to what he says. I realize it is hard to endure reading such reports and that most wonder what little we can do about these huge developments.

You may find that just telling one person about what you learn from this article could set in motion positive actions that you could never have imagined. That has been my frequent experience. But you cannot do this if you have not read and absorbed the article. Then an opportunity might unexpectedly present itself for you to calmly, respectfully refer the article to one who has been placed in your path for just this purpose. That is called evangelization of the truth.

That is enough on yesterday’s articles.

All of you have more power and grace to bring about positive change than you realize.

