The transgender narrative falls apart when reasonable people resist the propaganda

(LifeSiteNews) — In a recent interview with Hollywood actor and stuntman Steve-O, podcaster Joe Rogan delivered a masterclass in de-radicalization. Steve-O asserted, clearly thinking that Rogan would agree with him, that trans-identifying people are persecuted in the United States. In only five minutes, Rogan destroyed every one of his arguments with counter-evidence – and a stunned Steve-O appeared to change his mind.

The conversation is worth summarizing, because it highlights how gender ideology took hold among the creative elites: not because they were persuaded by facts, but because they were told to believe it, and they accepted it. But when facing minimal pushback, Steve-O’s adherence to gender ideology promptly collapsed.

“I spoke with [a trans-identifying person who] described to me a level of oppression that genuinely broke my heart,” Steve-O told Rogan. “They said, “Hey, let me tell you like I am not allowed to use the bathroom at my own place of work.”

“That’s not true,” Rogan interrupted. “They’re just not allowed to use the bathroom if it doesn’t align with their biological sex.”

Steve-O appeared genuinely taken aback – gender ideology is sacrosanct in Hollywood, but Rogan clearly wasn’t buying it. Steve-O wasn’t expecting pushback, he was expecting an affirming conversation with solemn tsk-tsks and nods from the host.

“Listen, I genuinely think there’s people that feel like they are the in the wrong biological sex,” Rogan said. “Sure. Right. But there’s also people that are perverts and they have a thing called auto gynephilia … they get a turn on by pretending to be a woman.”

They get excited by it and they want to be around women and they’re creeps. And so you give them a Willy Wonka golden ticket to go into the women’s locker, women’s bathroom and stare at women and pretend you’re a woman when you’re just a crazy man and you’re actually into women.

Steve-O attempted to push back. “I, I don’t doubt that’s real. And I know that it’s a super complex, nuanced thing and—”

Rogan interrupted again: “Yeah, but here’s what’s not complex. What [are] your chromosomes, right? Okay, this is the same thing for competing. All these mental gymnastics that seemingly intelligent people do to justify biological males competing with females. It’s the same thing. It’s the same thing, right?”

“And especially speaking as a man who has daughters, like, there are creeps,” he continued. “And if you give a creep, and I’m not saying all trans people are creeps, but a lot of these people that are in trouble for going into women’s bathrooms dressed as a woman with a beard … are just that. They’re creeps. They’re crazy men.”

“This is the problem. When you allow perverts to have this hall pass to go into women’s locker rooms and bathrooms, so you can’t say you’re not allowed to use the bathroom where you work,” Rogan added. “That’s not true. You’re just not allowed to use the women’s room where other women are in there because you’re not a woman. And I know you wish you were a woman or whatever’s going on. But you’re not.”

Steve-O didn’t know what hit him. “You make a very, very good point,” he admitted.

“Talk to most women about this,” Rogan urged him. “Unless they’re insanely captured by this woke ideology where they can’t see reality and the fact that perverts are still a real thing.” He noted that there are 47 biological males in California women’s prisons, and that in Canada, a trans-identifying male had the government fund his “boob job while he was in jail for being a sex offender.” All these men have to do, Rogan pointed out, is to identify as women.

“No operation, no nothing,” the podcast host said. “Identify. That is bonkers. And do you think they’re giving them estrogen when they get in prison? Do they give hormone replacement therapy to people in prison? I don’t know. But even then, it’s still a man with estrogen … you can’t escape your chromosomes.”

“Understood,” Steve-O said. “Understood. My experience was that I didn’t get any of this, like, you know, sense that this was a creepy pervert.”

“Right. Right. But it’s still a man,” Rogan interjected.

“I heard what they had to say about, you know, politicians trying to put him in internment camps,” Steve-O continued.

“Who’s doing that?” Rogan demanded. “There’s no movement to try to put transgender people in internment camps.” And just like that, Steve-O’s narrative fell apart. Rogan then pointed out that there is a surge in trans-identifying shooters over the past several years.

“You know why? Because they’re giving them psych medications,” Rogan said. “They’re giving them a bunch of crazy hormones. And a lot of them probably have mental struggles already and they’re ostracized from society and fill in the blank. And then they’re empowered by thinking that, you know, that the world has done something bad to them and that there’s a genocide against trans people and they attack JK Rowling and they attack all these people.”

“It’s nuts, man,” he concluded. “And it’s like either you go by biology or you do not. Either you go by XY chromosome or then you’re in this weird gray area where someone could just tell you they’re a woman and that’s how you get men in women’s prisons.”

Steve-O, desperate to end this portion of the conversation, caved. “Yeah, alright,” he said. “You’ve convinced me.”

And that was all it took. One guy, pushing back against false narratives – and it all fell apart. Most major media figures do not genuinely believe that a man can become a woman by saying so. Most of them will not say so because they are afraid. When this is over, they will announce that they always had doubts. But if more were willing to do what Rogan is doing right now, the transgender movement’s hold on the elite class could be broken overnight.

Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland's Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

