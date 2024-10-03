The Trumps have completely sold out on the lives of unborn children

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,

With time running out, donations have brought the Fall Campaign total up to 78 percent toward the goal. That is a whole lot better than where we were just a few days ago. We are deeply grateful for all who donated these past several days!

However, that means we are 22 percent short of the minimum total goal to keep this world-class, truthful news reporting mission going through the next quarter without being forced to cut back on our operations.

That is a substantial shortfall to be raised in such a very short time.

We may have to extend the campaign a bit since this is no time to in any way reduce the crucial reporting that we must continue to do:

with the most important election in U.S. history coming up,

two conflicts threatening to expand into a global, even nuclear, war,

globalists now accelerating their plans to dramatically change and control the world,

Catholic Church leadership attempting to radically alter what Christ has founded,

the culture of death and depopulation expanding,

censorship and deplatforming increasing to crush “misinformation” (truth) and “disinformation” (truth),

freedom of speech disappearing,

growing numbers of wonderful, heroic truth tellers doing and saying amazing things that need to be reported by LifeSiteNews

and much, much more that we must report.

PLEASE make a donation of ANY amount TODAY to give.lifesitenews.com.

Regarding our most recent news reports:

Donald Trump has firmly declared that he will veto any bill passed by Congress that includes a national end to abortion, and Melania’s memoir, set to be released later this month, sees the former First Lady disturbingly championing abortion in a manner that looks like it was written by Planned Parenthood itself. It includes her pro-abortion declaration.

For all of us at LifeSiteNews, this is very disheartening. We really don’t want to report these things, but we must report them. They are key to the mission of LifeSiteNews.

We have received many angry communications from Trump supporters saying that they will no longer be donating to LifeSite and want to be removed as subscribers simply because we report these important new statements by Trump, Melania, JD Vance, and other Republicans. We are caught between a rock and a hard place regarding people who come to the world’s leading pro-life news service but want it to remain silent about these alarming statements related to the very reason LifeSiteNews exists.

Everything that we report is in some way related to our mission of reporting the truth on life, faith, family, and freedom.

In Canada, we have a similar situation. The leader of the opposition, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, just made it clear again to abortion extremist and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he also will not allow any pro-life legislation to be introduced or pass should he form the next government. The worst part is that he does not even know that Canada does not have a federal abortion law. Why wouldn’t Poilievre want to present himself as a clear alternative to abortion demagogue Trudeau?

Free speech hero Julian Assange, speaking to representatives of 46 countries at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, reiterated that Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s CIA director, planned on killing him. Wow! And so many of us were led to believe that Pompeo was a good guy. Instead, we learn from Assange and others that he has been a monster.

Good and inspiring news is that Bishop Joseph Strickland implored the Church’s shepherds “to stand firmly for Christ” ahead of the Synod on Synodality! This is where LifeSiteNews’ existence shines. Even most Catholic news services will not report this historic, necessary pronouncement from a faithful, courageous bishop.

It was amazing and inspiring to see Russell Brand and a kneeling Jordan Peterson lead prayer against the tyranny of globalism. God chooses who He wills to bring a rebellious world back to him. Who among us would have ever expected to see such a thing occur? God’s grace is powerful.

We are moved to be able to report Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa urging “prayer, fasting, and penance” for peace on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks. Without LifeSiteNews, most of you would probably never have been made aware of this important plea.

If you love truth that always has a grace given to it by God, please support and join in this mission with your donation to give.lifesitenews.com.

God bless,

Steve Jalsevac

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











