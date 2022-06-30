The truth about why Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act may lead to his resignation

This new department is nothing more than a shell corporation that is being used by Trudeau some time before his next step.

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews reported on June 29 that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have made the rare decision to waive cabinet confidentiality and “release the evidence it used to justify invoking the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa earlier this year.”

I believe this recent revelation will ultimately lead to Trudeau’s resignation.

According to a press release from the Public Order Emergency Commission, the government will finally release the real reason behind the application of the war-time Emergencies Act in February.

Initially, the Liberals claimed that foreign funding was at the heart of the invocation of the unprecedented powers, along with claims from top officials that law enforcement agencies had begged the feds to use the powers. These claims were debunked, however, and the rationale for the invocation of the act has largely fallen apart and created a bit of a circus in Parliament.

Presently, calls for resignation resound in the House of Commons for figures like Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendecino. He was caught with his proverbial pants down about a dozen times, spewing misinformation about why his party sanctioned the act.

Conservative leadership candidate and MP @PierrePoilievre goes head-to-head with PM Justin Trudeau, demanding to know why Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has not been fired after misleading Canadians about the invocation of the Emergencies Act. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/UP7cMLmszc — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) June 15, 2022

There are three major details that must be considered in analyzing the government’s seemingly benevolent decision to try and tell the truth.

First, the release of information isn’t due until February of 2023, which is light years away in a political sense.

Second, the commission that told the feds to cough up the information is an ad hoc department that was created by Trudeau to deal with the mess he created.

Third, there is no information to be released because nothing illegal – at least illegal beyond the vague legality of protesting –took place in Ottawa during those halcyon weeks of freedom under the falling snow.

A year too late

The Emergencies Act (EA) debacle has turned into an unmitigated disaster for the Liberals. Their bought and paid for propaganda wing has retracted various statements that were used to justify the EA, and even law enforcement isn’t backing up the claims made by the feds.

In essence, everyone involved with the debacle in federal parliament is slowly being revealed as a liar and peddler of disinformation. However, the further we get from the event itself, the longer the Liberals have to deny, deny, deny, until enough time passes that everyone forgets.

We are talking about a man who had no issue lying to Canadians about residential schools while Catholic churches were burned to the ground as a result. He has demonstrated the conscience of a sociopath.

Trudeau is a master at denial and stalling for time. He has been embroiled in various scandals, but he has continued to trudge on and deflect legal consequences like he is made of Teflon.

How?

Well, for all his lack of virtue, like a true Marxist he is as patient as they come. You have no doubt heard of the “long march through the institutions” that the Marxists have disseminated through academia. Marxists are for some reason able to tenaciously keep their focus on an ultimate goal of a slow and tedious societal take over.

I do not know why this is so, although I have my suspicions… Something about Satan and demons…

At any rate, Trudeau is perfectly willing and able to continue smirking and lying until everyone is so tired of his face and voice that they will simply beg him to stop.

He is like an automaton and will parrot the same tired lies over and over again until the news cycle consists of tens of thousands of versions of the same statement and Canadians are too tired to care anymore.

READ: Police arrest Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich yet again

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Trudeau must apologize for "mass grave" smear that led to church-burnings Show Petition Text 3278 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada. There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts. SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign. Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were. Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada. “The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote. “…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added. “The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.” “Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored. “In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.” SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight. Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative. Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves. Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation. SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.” “Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.” Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence. “By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote. “And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.” The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country. It's time we heard the truth. Please sign the petition today. We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation. For More Information: How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews **Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Shell game

Trudeau runs the country like an organized crime syndicate; thus, it is only natural that he will have his consiglieres and henchman get blood on their hands instead of him. Also, he will of course create proxy groups to do his bidding, so he can metaphorically launder his resources so they come out squeaky clean.

The aptly named Public Order Emergency Commission (PBEO) that has promised us the truth about the EA invocation is simply an agency that was created by Trudeau about 2 months ago.

In a neat and tidy press release dated April 25, 2022, it was announced that the PBEO was established “to examine the circumstances that led to the declaration” of the EA.

Conveniently, on the government webpage devoted to this announcement, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Public Safety, and the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness were all quoted talking about how transparent the invocation of the EA was and how this new department will help prove that.

Do we really think that Trudeau would create a department that could actually bring him down? He might be a moron, but he isn’t stupid.

This new department is nothing more than a shell corporation that is being used by Trudeau some time before his next step.

READ: Trudeau gov’t commits to ‘taking action’ against pro-life pregnancy centers in Canada

As I said, the department would not have been created to dig up real dirt on Trudeau. It is not a traditional body of the Canadian government, and Trudeau didn’t suddenly have a change of heart and decide to “come clean.”

There is simply nothing to report about the convoy that is not already known. Goodness knows that if there was any evidence of real criminal activity associated with the protest, it would have been plastered all over the news for months. However, there was nothing to report. The convoy was legitimately peaceful, and no one was violent or in an insurrection mood.

Therefore, the creation of this body means one of two things: either they are working on a Trump-era “dossier” filled with fake information that will ensure a year and a half of kangaroo court proceedings in parliament, or, more likely, it was safe to create such an organization because it is just a temporary front to help Trudeau move on to his final act as prime minister.

There is no reason why he could not disband the ad hoc commission as quickly as he erected it.

Resignation and election is the final step

Trudeau is a mobster and a Marxist, but he is not an old-school commie. There is a reason why Stalin had so many of his henchmen murdered – it was the only way of maintaining power in a world of lies.

Lies eventually come back to haunt all of us, especially if they are public lies. And Trudeau is not immune to the moral arch of history, and his lies are not as Teflon as he is.

He knows public opinion is against him, and he knows that the country is showing conservative sentiment to a degree not seen in a long time. To put it plainly, he knows his time is coming to an end.

If he is not prepared to go “full Stalin” and have all his detractors suicided, then he will have to face the music sooner or later.

But Trudeau will never go down in defeat if he can help it. This is partly why he called an election last fall, as he thought he could cement a majority and give himself five more years. Then he struck a deal with the NDP to prop himself up, which was akin to political dumpster diving. The NDP are about as trustworthy as the Liberals, which is to say about as trustworthy as a used car salesman, and the NDP are on a path of auto destruction themselves. There is no honor among thieves, even thieves who make promises.

Consider the rise of probable Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is boasting massive numbers on social media and YouTube. Trudeau is facing his demise.

So, what will he do?

Like I said, he will never willingly enter into a battle he does not believe he can win – he is a coward. Therefore, he has two likely ways out.

He will call another election and step down as party leader in the process, or he will simply step down as party leader and leave his party to sort out the mess and come what may.

Personally, I think he will call an election and resign. I am not exactly sure of the civics behind the investigation into the EA, but I imagine if the government that invoked the act is dissolved, that it makes any legal action taken against the PM and his ministers practically impossible.

Don’t be surprised if Trudeau chooses to leave due to “family reasons” or to “accept a position at the World Economic Forum to ensure women have reproductive rights internationally” or something to that effect.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











