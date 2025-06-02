The Ugandan Martyrs are true examples of chastity in a lust-ridden world

The 22 Ugandan Catholic martyrs are a shining example of how to preserve sexual dignity in an age of lust.

(LifeSiteNews) –– When we think of the sexual revolution and its consequence, it seems astonishing that lust has become so much of a tyrant in our supposedly civilized and modern western world. And yet when we look around, this fact is undeniable. Maybe, then, we can turn to the south-east for inspiration as we struggle for freedom from the mad master of lust.

I’m thinking of Charles Lwanga and Companions, the 22 Ugandan Catholic martyrs who, with 23 Ugandan Anglicans, were condemned to death by Mwaga II, king of the historical kingdom of Buganda.

Buganda, which is now part of modern Uganda, was ruled by kings. One king, apparently, asked for Christian missionaries to come to Buganda, and so Anglican missionaries arrived in 1877, followed by the Catholic “White Fathers” in 1879. But Mwaga II, who became king in 1884, deeply resented the growing influence of Christianity in his realm.

First, there were rivalries between Christians, Muslims and traditional African religionists in Mwaga’s court. For another, Christianity seemed tied to European imperial expansionism. And, finally and most fatally, Christianity interfered with Mwaga’s sex life.

Same-sex practices were an institution in the Bugandan court, and as ruler, Mwaga II expected the court pages to sexually submit to him, his friends or his guests whenever he commanded. According to historian Neville Wallace Hoad, the chastity revolution of the Christian pages began when the Anglican Matthias Gayiga refused to have sex with Mwanga’s pal Lutaya. Gayinga was punished, but not executed.

After that, the Christian pages started avoiding Mwaga’s advances, either making themselves scarce when he was around or simply refusing his demands. Finally Mwaga II became outraged when he discovered that a Christian page named Denis Ssebuggwawo had been evangelizing a hitherto complacent page named Mwafi. Furious that he was being robbed of a favorite sex toy, Mwaga gave Denis a beating before handing him over to the executioners who tore him to pieces.

Some of the martyrs were stabbed on their way to the execution site; the others were burned alive. They apparently bore their sufferings with the same faith and perseverance that we associate with the earliest Christian martyrs: joking, encouraging each other, singing and praying. It was the Feast of the Ascension, 1886.

The main thing that strikes me about the Ugandan Martyrs is that their newfound faith in Christ gave them the courage to maintain their sexual dignity–their refusal to be used to slake a powerful person’s lust–even at the risk of a painful death.

Not only do the Ugandan Martyrs offer the North and West an example of the true sexual dignity that is chastity, their encouraging of each other, even unto death, shows plainly how only fellowship in Christ can form true brotherhood. In our disordered culture of lust, perhaps the Ugandan Martyrs can provide the example of saintly courage to those who need it most.

Follow Dorothy Dorothy Cummings McLean is a Canadian journalist, essayist, and novelist. She earned an M.A. in English Literature from the University of Toronto and an M.Div./S.T.B. from Toronto’s Regis College. She was a columnist for the Toronto Catholic Register for nine years and has contributed to Catholic World Report. Her first book, Seraphic Singles, was published by Novalis (2010) in Canada, Liguori in the USA, and Homo Dei in Poland. Her second, Ceremony of Innocence, was published by Ignatius Press (2013). Dorothy lives near Edinburgh, Scotland with her husband.

Share











