‘The war is over’? How Pope Leo XIV can heal the Church

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Anthony Abbate, Catholic podcaster and co-founder of the YouTube channel Avoiding Babylon.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Anthony Abbate, Catholic podcaster and co-founder of the YouTube channel Avoiding Babylon. We discussed the election of Pope Leo XIV, the need for the faithful to give the new pontiff a chance, the praise he is receiving from both conservative and heterodox Catholics, the trauma faithful Catholics endured under Francis’ pontificate, and more.

I began the episode by asking Abbate for his initial reaction to the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. He noted how, at first, he thought the Church was doomed after the conclave. However, he has since realized the importance of giving the new pontiff a chance and is encouraged by some of the traditional gestures in the first weeks of Leo XIV’s pontificate.

“I think it was important for us to make sure that the new pope didn’t come into a climate of hostility, especially being an American pope,” Abbate said. “I think he’s given little gestures to signal towards us that, ‘Look, the war is over.’ And it’s been very nice to once again feel like our father doesn’t hate us, because the last 12 years were very traumatic for all of us.”

READ: How Bishop Strickland cured my dejection over Pope Leo XIV’s election

Abbate recalled some of the specific traumas conservative Catholics have had to endure under Francis’ papacy and how it seems we now have a Holy Father who doesn’t hate the faithful who adhere to traditional Church teaching.

“It’s a difficult thing to discuss, because people still think it’s odd for us to criticize the pope, but it was a very hard time to live through for 12 years of the constant comments of ‘Backwardness, rigid, breed like rabbits.’ I mean, it was just a nonstop barrage for us,” he said. “And it wasn’t just traditionalists who lost their Latin Mass. … All conservative Catholics felt this. And any of the good priests or bishops [who] spoke out, they were punished.”

“The few gestures [Pope Leo XIV’s] given have felt a lot like, I would imagine, [how] a child who has a very overbearing parent feels a sense of relief after that period of time is over,” he added. “And it’s been just interesting to just be Catholic again and not have this hostility towards the hierarchy again.”

I agreed, given that I’ve likened the last 12 years under Francis to having a psychologically abusive father who causes his children to cringe whenever he speaks.

Later in the episode, I asked Abbate about this strange phenomenon of both conservative Catholic prelates like Cardinal Gerhard Müller and heterodox clergy like Father James Martin praising Pope Leo XIV.

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Müller says Pope Leo XIV’s election was the work of the Holy Spirit

“There’s an interesting thing happening right now … where the pope will give an address, and he will say some good things about Francis, he will say some good things about synodality. And then maybe a little bit later on he’ll speak against ruling as an authoritarian or a dictator,” Abbate said. “And you watch the people who loved Francis will highlight the synodality stuff, and then those of us who are more on our side of the spectrum will highlight the comment about the authoritarianism.”

“These two sides are both claiming Pope Leo right now, and there is this relative peace in the Church right now, but in some way, I don’t think that will last,” he added.

Abbate stressed that ultimately, despite some of the pontiff’s mixed signals, the faithful need to avoid having an attitude of suspicion towards Pope Leo XIV and instead view his pontificate with cautious optimism.

To hear more from Anthony Abbate, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to continue praying for our new pope.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











