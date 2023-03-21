The West is forcing a sexual revolution on Africa: How do we stop it?

(LifeSiteNews) — Africa has become a sort of battleground for more powerful and prosperous nations to vie for ideological and commercial supremacy, says a businessman and friend of LifeSiteNews, which makes it even more incumbent to defend them from the predatory nature of the pro-abortion, pro-LGBT agenda.
On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Greg Shea sits down with me to discuss the attempt by Western countries to force a sexual revolution on African peoples and what LifeSite is doing to help put an end to it.
Shea has a wealth of experience working on mobile technology systems in Africa and Asia and currently spends a lot of his time in Nairobi, Kenya. He explains that the defense of life and human dignity must be global in character as the West attempts to spread its anti-life, anti-family ideology.
“The defense of life and human dignity has to have a global response, and that global response is really impoverished if it isn’t including the Africans,” Shea says. “Now, not simply because of demographics … But I think more importantly, there’s an insight which comes from an African sense of the balance between the individual and the community, which also is part of the response and also is part of the global solution set.”
EXCLUSIVE: Ugandan MP speaks out against Western funding of pro-abortion groups in Africa
Shea also believes there to be a “resurgence of what used to be referred to as the pan-African spirit.” This time, however, it’s not characterized by a Marxist vision, but one that is truly “social, cultural, and familial.” In other words, they feel greater African solidarity in the face of pro-LGBT, pro-abortion pressure from the West.
“This is against ‘African values.’ Now, they may then say, add to that the appendix of Christian or Muslim or indeed even nativist from a pre-Western context,” he says.
“We’re beginning a new dialogue … Our presence there is richly appreciated by everyone that we’re meeting. There’s a very warm welcome. There’s a very strong response from everyone, from the bishops to the lay groups to the youth groups. And they are benefiting from it,” he continues. “And I would argue that the benefit is mutual, because as we share some of the scars on our arms from the battles that we’ve been engaged in — to stand up for the truth and for true justice and human dignity — the return is going to be multifold. And so that’s part of the beauty of the whole exchange.”
