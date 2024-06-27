The world stands at a critical turning point in the battle for life, faith, family, and freedom

Please consider supporting LifeSiteNews’ vital reporting in the battle for life, faith, family, and freedom against the lies and censorship of the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT globalist regime.

As I wrote earlier, big news developments seem to uncannily explode during these quarterly campaigns for some reason. We are utterly swamped trying to keep up with it all, but it also gives us an opportunity to show you how important it is that we exist and that we can provide you the rare truth on all of these developments.

Sadly, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected, on a technicality, an incredibly well-argued challenge to the Biden administration’s clearly unconstitutional censorship collusion with Big Tech. Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh were once again huge disappointments. Are they being blackmailed, or are they not what President Trump was led to believe they were from supposedly conservative advising organizations? However, the battle is not over, and another challenge is underway. The major concern is that this could very negatively affect the election outcome – again.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, there is a disturbing increase in late-term abortions with full-term babies being left “to die” due to inaction from the “Conservative provincial government.” Every Albertan should contact their provincial MLA and Premier Danielle Smith, demanding that this atrocity be stopped. Why would she at all go along with this pro-death, not pro-woman evil that the most extreme progressives all promote and accept as essential to their de-populationist, anti-family, and anti-God globalist agenda?

GOOD NEWS: 40 Canadian professors urge Trudeau government to abolish DEI mandates in universities. Many more need to join them or the education system will be toast.

GOOD NEWS: 3 Republicans who helped kill South Carolina’s abortion ban were just defeated in June primaries. Yes! It can be done. It just takes organization and commitment. Students for Life Action is owed much thanks for this incredible victory. May there be many more.

Another bad court decision? The U.S. Supreme Court posted, then deleted, what appears to be a decision siding with the Biden administration to allow emergency room doctors in Idaho to perform abortions in certain situations, despite the state’s near-total ban on the deadly procedure. We all have every reason to be angry with the court and especially Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh for betraying the American people yet again. The overturn of Roe v. Wade gave states the sole right to make these decisions and now the court is contradicting itself and taking it back again.

GOOD NEWS: The Texas Rangers baseball team, which won the 2023 World Series, is refusing to be pressured to hold a “Pride Night” game. The team is not perfect on this issue, but the Rangers have to be supported for holding firm against an Associated Press piece and other pressures for being the only team to have not cooperated with this sexual perversity promotion.

Sadly, a U.S. Catholic Health system affirmed that it provides so-called “medically necessary” abortions in defiance of Catholic teaching and medical expertise. As we have often reported and proven, there is no such thing as a “medically necessary” abortion in our modern healthcare system. It is a lie to justify killing an “unwanted” child or to protect a doctor from having to make extra effort to save mother and child. Obviously, this “healthcare” system should have its Catholic designation stripped by local bishops. But most are too afraid of losing government funding for doing so.

It appears that further suppression of the Latin Catholic Mass is “serious and real.” Too many Catholics have been turning to it and Francis and company cannot tolerate that. Its growth would create problems for the New World Order and One World religion.

Frank Wright has written an excellent article related to the upcoming U.K. election and the roles of David Cameron and others in pressuring Trump and Biden to escalate military actions against Ukraine. Nigel Farage is also discussed, and we present some excellent video reports revealing how incredibly dangerous for Europe and the world all this mad escalation against Ukraine has become. There is also a discussion on the current Israel situation in the second half of the Judge Napolitano interview with the Grayzone’s Aaron Maté. Everything in the article is highly informative.

Israel has not yet launched its expected major attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon. It appears there are huge divisions within Israel about this and yesterday 150,000 Israelis protested against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. One critic is Ehud Olmert, who openly accused Netanyahu in the Haaretz newspaper of betraying the Jewish people on a number of issues. He claims, among many other things, that Netanyahu “must resist the messianic bullies and avert a third Lebanon war” that could be devastating for Israel. The powerful, extreme Jewish sect that Netanyahu is aligning himself with in order to stay in power is the strongest proponent of using violence to rid Israel of non-Jews and expand Israel into the Greater Israel that they believe should dominate the entire Middle East.

GOOD NEWS: Elon Musk and Mike Benz are voicing serious concern about Democrat efforts to once again rig the 2024 election. There are two authoritative voices, but there will still be those accusing them of conspiracy thinking and making things up. We should heed their warnings and do what we can to counter this. At least this time we have X in which to communicate and spread the truth. That is no small thing.

There were also many big stories on Tuesday. I especially direct you to our report on the release of Julian Assange – a major, totally unexpected free speech good news story, Dr. McCullough’s powerful new documentary that exposes the systemic medical tyranny that took place during COVID, and lastly our report on Colonel Macgregor sounding the alarm on an impending Israeli attack against Hezbollah that includes our exclusive text interview with Macgregor and his very recent, extremely important video interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, in which he makes the warning about the attack on Hezbollah and his reasons for saying it.

There is a lot more that could be said about all the other news reports of the day, but this is already much too long. My apologies for this. These news items all deserve to be highlighted and given crucial context.

