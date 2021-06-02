There can be no moral neutrality in an era of moral revolution

June 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — With the arrival of Pride Month comes the relentless pressure on corporations, schools, charities, and public institutions to signal support for the LGBT movement. Live and let live is long dead — now a significant portion of the month is dedicated to demanding that the flag of an ideological movement get hoisted over religious schools. The media assists in these efforts by serving as a microphone for LGBT groups seeking to colonize other spaces to air their accusations.

Consider, for example, an article this week from the CBC, Canada’s taxpayer-funded state broadcaster. Titled “Hamilton Catholic school board facing backlash for refusal to raise Pride flag in June,” the story itself constitutes the backlash. The story is only accurate because the story exists. Is it news that a Catholic school does not want to raise the flag of an ideology which celebrates what the Catholic Church calls sin? According to the CBC, it is — and so a controversy is brought into being.

According to the CBC:

The Queer Trans Diversity Coalition of Hamilton (QTDC) and the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion (HCCI) are demanding the local Catholic school board raise the Pride flag in June. The QTDC said it was “sorely disappointed and deeply saddened,” adding the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic School Board (HWCDSB) is dismissing students in the LGBTQ+ community.

Considering the wording here. These LGBT groups are “demanding” that a Catholic school raise their flag. They are also claiming that the refusal to raise the flag of their choice (and now there’s a trans flag, too) constitutes an attack on students who might identify as LGBT, as if those two things were the same, which they obviously are not. In order to portray the Hamilton Catholic school board is an overt threat to its own students for refusing to bend the knee, they make their accusations even more explicit:

The Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion (HCCI) says the local Catholic school board is perpetuating “violent, discriminatory acts” for its decision. The Ontario Parent Action Network also reacted to the news on Twitter with one word: “Shame!” HWCDSB faced backlash online over the weekend after chair Patrick Daly said instead of the Pride flag, the board would continue to display the Canadian flag and cross at all its schools. He said the Canadian flag and the cross are symbols of unity and inclusion.

Other Catholic school boards have already buckled in the lead-up to “Pride Month,” including Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Durham, Wellington, Niagara, and Dufferin-Peel — and each time a board surrenders, they make it even more difficult for those attempting to hold out and adhere to Catholic doctrine. The longer a board holds out, the more the LGBT mafia ups the rhetoric. The Queer Trans Diversity Coalition of Hamilton, for example, used terminology insinuating that the Hamilton Catholic school board was acting like the racists of the Jim Crow era.

“This is not the time for separation and segregation as this is not a matter of church doctrine, but rather of public morals and human rights,” the QTDC stated. “Raising a flag will not diminish your faith but strengthen it.” The HCI chimed in to say: “When they choose not to fly a flag, it sends a message to people that they are not welcome in this space and their issues are not supported … The history of discrimination against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Hamilton is ongoing, and your decision is one of the many examples. The board’s decision not to raise the flag excludes, marginalizes, and dehumanizes parents, children, and residents of Hamilton that belong to 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.”

In other words? Raise our flag over your school building, bigots — if you know what’s good for you. There can be no moral neutrality in an era of moral revolution. You will be made to care, and there will be a cost to resisting.