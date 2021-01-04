There will be a Constitutional rumble on Wednesday

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – We are living through history in the making, and it is not for the faint hearted. What happens over the next week or two will arguably determine the fate of our Republic. It will be written and talked about for generations to come.

The good news is that, as the irrefutable evidence of massive election fraud continues to pile up, things are starting to move in our direction.

Despite the best efforts of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold them back, the Republicans in the U.S. Senate are starting to break for Trump.

It began with Senator Josh Hawley last week announcing that he would challenge the slates of Biden electors submitted from battleground states.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Then came Senator Ted Cruz with ten more senators saying they would back Senator Hawley’s objection.

On the House side, the number of objectors has simply exploded. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that well over a hundred Republicans will raise objections. Some estimates run to over 140, over two-thirds of the entire caucus.

The numbers in both Houses will continue to grow as their angry constituents demand action. Everyone should make sure that their congressmen and two senators, if they are Republicans, are committed to standing up and objecting to the Biden slate in stolen states.

In the historic Constitutional rumble that will take place on January 6th, our side will go in well-armed with facts.

More and more people are coming to understand that it is simply not possible that President Trump caused a seismic shift in voting patterns across the United States — which he did — and still lost. A well-coordinated, nationwide fraud operation was necessary to overturn the will of the people and steal the election.

Peter Navarro and Rudy Giuliani gave a master class on election fraud on Saturday to 300 state legislators from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. On Monday, the indefatigable Navarro will follow up his first report on election fraud, “Immaculate Deception”, by releasing a second, even more extensive report. It will be called “The Art of the Steal.”

Much new evidence emerged at last week’s hearing before Georgia lawmakers. “Bar Code” Inventor Jovan Pulitzer was the star of the show as he remotely accessed a Dominion Voting Machine — live — during his testimony. So much for election security.

Pulitzer also testified that, by using optical scanning techniques that he developed, he can instantly tell whether mail-in ballots are paper frauds and forgeries. He should be getting access to actual ballots today.

Also testifying before the Georgia Senate were a team of data scientists, who demonstrated that 17,650 votes changed hands from the President to Biden in the Peach State on election night. This is more than enough to give the state to Trump.

I need not tell you that all the whistle-blowers, data scientists, and computer software analysts who have come forward, at great risk to their reputations and even their persons, are heroes. Yesterday, Pulitzer reported that his team members who live in Atlanta are being attacked, tweeting, “One team member’s home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by. Right through his daughter’s bedroom window.”

When we are through this rough patch — and Trump is into his lawful second term — these people will be lauded as true “Heroes of the Republic.”

The list of “Villains of the Republic” is growing longer as well. Among these will be the several Republican senators, led by Mitt Romney, who have declared that “The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results.” One wonders what “voters” they are talking about—the ones who voted from beyond the grave? the ones who never existed at all? or perhaps those lucky ones whose ballots were fed into the tabulation machines and counted three or four times?

Not on the main stream media? Oh, that's right - it's the main stream media. Self evidence ballot load batching deception. My team can catch this if we can #ScanTheBallots and have an #ExecutiveOrderScan @marklevinshow @realMikeLindell @LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn pic.twitter.com/Waxvng6d02 — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 4, 2021

Besides contacting your elected officials, there are other ways you can help. Go to the mega MAGA Rally on Wednesday in D.C. if you are within striking distance. If you are not, go to one in your state capital, or organize one yourself in front of the office of a federal or state officeholder who refuses to act against the election fraud.

For example, today there is a massive gathering in Pennsylvania to stop the steal. We now know that there were 170,830 more votes cast in Pennsylvania than there are voters. How is this even possible. And how can Biden be “certified” as the winner of the state when there are these kinds of grotesque ballot games being played?

Hopefully Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who last week cast shade on the idea that there was any election fraud, will be paying attention to the demands of his constituents.

All elected officials who do not take an unequivocal stand against election fraud should be considered to be forever corrupt. We should work tirelessly to unseat them.

The Republican establishment needs to understand that, whatever happens, the Republican Party is Trump’s party now. It is a pro-life, socially conservative, populist, pro-America party, comprised of people from all walks of life, from plumbers to small businessman, who put faith, family, and freedom first.

We intend to keep it that way.

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.