There’s a grim reality behind jokes about blocking Canadian pornography site to solve US tariff war

A petition calling on Canada to block the world’s biggest porn site as a ‘peaceful yet powerful response’ to the U.S. tariff war reflects a rather grim truth about Canada’s primary cultural export.

(LifeSiteNews) — Toronto comedian Matthew Puzhitsky has a proposal for Canadians: ban Pornhub for Americans, and the trade war will be over.

He’s joking, of course, but only kind of. Pornhub is the most visited porn site in the world with billions of annual views, and is owned by Aylo Holdings, which operates out of Montreal, Canada. As I detailed at LifeSiteNews last month, Pornhub has been the subject of a non-stop series of sexual abuse scandals for a half-decade.

“If Canada could ban Pornhub in the states, we win the trade war. That’s it. There is no trade war,” the Toronto stand-up comedian told the New York Post. Puzhitsky referred to the porn site as Canada’s “nuclear weapon,” which reflects a rather grim truth about Canada’s primary cultural export.

Torontonian Marc Olimpo concurred with the idea, launching a petition on March 7 titled, “Urge Canadian Authorities to Block Pornhub Access from the USA During Tariff Dispute.” It reads:

The ongoing tariff dispute between Canada and the United States has impacted various sectors of the economy, and we’re proposing a new approach to these proceedings. This petition urges the Canadian Federal government to enact legislation restricting Pornhub’s services, primarily adult content streaming, from being accessed within the United States. Pornhub, a Canada-based company, is a leading player in the global adult industry, with a significant user base in the United States. As per a report, American users constitute nearly 40% of Pornhub’s traffic (source: Pornhub’s Annual Insights Report, 2020). This potential ban could send a strong message and provoke introspection of the current tariff measures in place. We ask the Canadian Parliament to take this action as a peaceful yet powerful response in this dispute. The livelihoods of many depend on the resolution of this conflict. By signing this petition, you are not only advocating for fair trade practices but also drawing attention to the power dynamics in the digital age. It’s time to raise our voices for change. Please sign this petition.

The petition has garnered just under 1,000 signatures thus far. According to the New York Post, New Yorkers “were aghast with the prospect of losing Pornhub,” and quoted one Manhattan resident stating: “If they take away my access to Pornhub, I’m moving out of the U.S.” Canadians commented supporting the idea. “We need a radical groin punch to the U.S. and their threats to our sovereignty,” wrote one.

Some conservative commentators immediately got on board with the plan, too. Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire joked that it was all part of a grand Catholic plan inaugurated by Vice President JD Vance:

“Yes, Your Holiness, the Canadians took the bait. It’s all going according to plan…” https://t.co/kLGG2nIDmP pic.twitter.com/jfr2pCzmVK — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 16, 2025

Laila Mickelwait, the activist responsible for the #TraffickingHub movement, concurred in a tweet.

And children’s rights activist Katy Faust’s response revealed that the tactic could actually backfire:

Best argument for tariffs yet. https://t.co/mtxyKgZP6e — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) March 16, 2025

Much of this is tongue-in-cheek, but there is a grim truth to all of it. Canada, as a primary exporter of pornography, is not the brag that some Canadians apparently think it is, especially not when the website in question has been under relentless scrutiny for featuring sexual abuse and is being sued by dozens of victims who had their assaults monetized on the platform.

The Canadian porn strategists also appear to have missed the fact that Pornhub has already blocked 17 American states due to the passage of age verification laws requiring users to prove that they are 18 years old or older to access the site by providing an ID. For those seeking to protect minors from porn, this has been a win-win situation: age verification to protect minors, and the voluntary self-exile of the world’s largest porn site.

If Canada were to actually threaten such a thing – and I doubt even Canada’s leaders wish to present themselves as porn kings – the pro-tariff crowd on the Right in America would grow overnight.

Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland's Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

