These pro-abortion moms illustrate the horrors of the culture of death

(LifeSiteNews) — While the left has reacted to the Supreme Court’s upending of Roe v Wade by calling for terrorist acts against pregnancy centers and churches and violence in the streets, perhaps the most troubling protests have come from pro-abortion moms.
Here are a few of their heartbreaking anti-Dobbs protestations seen on social media. They’ve become more unhinged with each passing day.
On Friday, the day of the Dobbs ruling, a very pregnant woman pulled up her blouse to reveal that she had written “NOT YET A HUMAN,” over her child within.
“In case you want a glimpse at the demonic mindset on display at the Supreme Court today,” commented The Federalist’s Christopher Bedford.
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
Another woman standing in front of the court with her young family held a large cardboard sign screaming, “DON’T FORCE THIS ON ANYONE,” with arrows pointing at her son and daughter.
“Nothing demonstrates unconditional love for your children more than using them as props at a pro-abortion rally, making them stand next to a sign that says you wish they were never even born,” wrote Joel M. Petlin in response to the disturbing photo.
Perhaps the most unsettling image came on Sunday in the form of a tweet. It contained a photo of a tattoo artist, presumably, showing off her work on the abdomen of another woman: it ghoulishly depicts a frightened late term baby in utero with an abortion instrument plunged into his or her forehead.
“THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE,” wrote Twitter user Suzanne.
“Woman has picture of a tortured in-utero baby, writhing and screaming in pain as a live abortion is being performed, tattooed on her stomach,” she explained.
“Disgusting people but she has it right,” she continued. “This IS what a baby looks like during abortion. They feel pain.”
THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE
Woman has picture of a tortured in-utero baby, Writhing and screaming in pain as a live abortion is being performed, tattooed on her stomach
