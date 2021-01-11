If the Capitol was burned to the ground, how come it’s still there?

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – According to the Democrats and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself), Trump supporters went on a wild rampage last Wednesday, leaving the Capitol a pillaged smoking ruin. You will be forgiven for believing that it was the worst assault on American democracy since 1812, when British Marines stormed ashore and burned the Capitol to the ground.

Except that it wasn’t.

More and more eyewitnesses are coming forward to give a true account of what happened that day. Their accounts, not surprisingly, bear almost no resemblance to the mainstream media narrative. The same media outlets which for three years lied about the Steele Dossier, Russian Collusion, and the Phony Impeachment are, not surprisingly, lying to us again.

The Capitol Police allowed the crowd in past the first row of barricades. There are videos, now being taken down by Big Tech, showing police opening up the outer barricades. One actually shows a policeman shouting “go, go, go!” to the demonstrators, seemingly urging them to run to the Capitol steps on the west side, where a second set of barricades was set up.

As the crowd grew, those in front were inexorably pushed forward. Now the police tried to hold the crowd back, using pepper spray, tear gas, and in some cases their batons. Witnesses say those in charge never declared an unlawful assembly, or gave any other orders to the crowd beforehand.

Nevertheless, videos show that the crowd did not, in general, retaliate. Unlike the Leftists mobs that we have grown all too familiar with over the past year, they did not attack the police with sticks, bricks or other weapons.

The MAGA rallygoers, unlike their Leftist counterparts, are law and order types, and respect the men and women in blue who serve to protect them. Those in the front of the crowd could not easily retreat in any event, because of the press of the crowd behind them.

One does not have to be a history buff to remember that the Capitol has been “stormed” many times before. One of the leaders of the 2018 Women’s March, Sophie Ellen-Golman, triumphantly tweeted, “Women’s March just took the Capitol. … walked straight past the police, climbed over the barricades, and sat down on the Capitol steps.”

What did the police do in the face of this flagrant violation of the law? Nothing.

On January 6th, as the Capitol building was surrounded by peaceful protesters, the Capitol Police inexplicably opened the doors and began letting the demonstrators file in. I remain puzzled as to why anyone would order them to do this. Obviously the building should have gone into lockdown, with all entrances and exits locked and guarded.

I have heard that the Capitol Police invited the demonstrators in “in an effort to minimize the damage being caused by the rioters.” This is absurd on the face of it. Would Target and Macy’s open their doors to violent rioters to “minimize the damage” caused by rioting and looting? Obviously not.

There are videos, now taken down by Twitter, showing black-garbed agitators beating on the locked doors of the Capitol only to be stopped by other demonstrators. Millie Weaver has posted evidence on Parler of Antifa/BLM activist John Sullivan “illegally entering the Capitol through a broken window, inciting others saying “Burn it all down!” Sullivan is seen breaking a window” and, strangely, filming the fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt by security.

Once the doors were opened, a steady column of demonstrators streamed in. Not only did the police make no effort to stop them, some literally waved demonstrators in, and were seen giving them directions while inside the building. There are even pictures of police taking selfies with the demonstrators.

The media has spent countless hours telling us about “the enormous damage suffered by the Capitol.” This is the same media, by the way, who for three years running told us that “Russian collusion” was real. It wasn’t.

I have looked in vain for pictures of graffiti-covered walls, toppled and broken statues, or burned-out offices. There were a couple of windows broken inside the Capitol, reportedly the work of agitators like Sullivan. And there were a few water bottles left on the marble floor of the Rotunda. But the worst thing I have come across is a picture of an office with papers strewn all over the floor and a picture of an idiot, now arrested, with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. But to characterize this as “enormous damage” is simply ridiculous.

If you want to see what real damage to the Capitol looks like, consider the below picture. Convicted terrorist Susan Rosenberg planted a bomb outside the US Senate chamber in 1983 in an effort to assassinate Republican senators. Rosenberg was pardoned by Bill Clinton on the advice of Democrat House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Almost everyone who entered the Capitol after the doors were opened wide simply walked through the vast building. Instead of toppling the statues of American heroes, they took pictures of themselves with them. Instead of taking down the American flags and burning them, they waved their own proudly beside them. For many, it was more of a self-guided tour of the Capitol than anything else.

I deeply regret the two deaths, a police officer and a protester, 14-year veteran Ashli Babbitt, that have been most widely reported on. A federal “excessive force” investigation has been opened into Babbitt’s death.

The FBI, supine for years in the face of the corruption of the Biden Crime Family and massive election fraud, has now suddenly gone into hyperdrive arresting people all over the country. Their crime? Entering the Capitol building after the police opened the doors to them.

Activist John Sullivan, on the other hand, who may have actually “breached” the Capitol by breaking a window, was overheard by Weaver saying that he is not being charged.

If it weren’t for double standards, the leaders of the FBI would apparently have no standards at all.

After looking at the evidence, and talking to eyewitnesses, I believe that what happened at the Capitol was more than just a “mostly peaceful protest.” It was an almost entirely peaceful protest by ordinary Americans upset that Congress would certify electoral votes from the half dozen states which experienced massive fraud.

They were exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully protest for a redress of grievances, which grievance in this case involved the violation of their rights, as American citizens, to a free and fair election.

For this, the demonstrators are being viciously slandered by the man who will soon occupy the White House. In one of the most outrageous lies in American political history, Joe Biden actually accused them of being insurrectionists and domestic terrorists.

According to Biden, “They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob—insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic.”

Here Biden seems to be confusing the Capitol demonstrators with some of his own supporters.

By now, most Americans know what a “riotous mob” actually looks like. After all, for months on end we have seen left-wing mobs allowed to rampage through Democrat-run cities. We have seen rioters assaulting police and citizens alike, along with looters who ransack stores and then set them on fire. We have also seen the burned out buildings and shuttered stores they have left in their wake.

All the while, we have seen them celebrated by everyone in the Democrat party from Biden on down as “mostly peaceful protesters.” Harris and Biden have even encouraged their staff and supporters to bail these criminals out of jail, in effect freeing them to riot again the following night.

I believe that the wild accusations and over-the-top rhetoric that we are hearing from the Left is a sign of weakness, not of strength.

They know they stole the election and are terrified that the American people will wake up to their fraud.

They are right to be worried, because tens of millions of Americans are already “woke.”

They are also waking up to this: that the trifecta of Democrat operatives, Deep State actors, and tech tyrants who stole it constitute the greatest threat to freedom and liberty that this country has seen in several generations.

The Left may call us whatever names it wants, from deplorables to insurrectionists, but this is our country, and we are not going to let them steal it.