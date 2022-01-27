Concerns about COVID, surveillance grow as Winter Olympics in China draw near

We don’t have to watch the games and we don’t have to buy goods made in China. Most of all, we don’t have to re-elect those who have been bought off by that tyrannical regime.

(LifeSiteNews) — The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin Feb. 4 in Beijing. The Olympic Committee is pressing ahead with the games despite the fact that much of Beijing is now in lockdown and the arriving athletes themselves may be putting themselves at some risk — and not just from COVID-19, if that in fact is what the new outbreak actually is.

We really don’t know what communicable disease is spreading in China these days. But it does seem unlikely that China’s Communist leaders would lock down entire cities because of omicron (pronounced “I’m-a-cold”), which generally produces only mild symptoms.

Has China bred some new variant of the coronavirus? Are the rumors out of China of some new pathogen true, something along the lines of a hemorrhagic fever?

The only thing that we can be sure of is that Chinese officials will continue to mislead the world about what is happening in China, just as they have from the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Why would we put our athletes at risk of contracting a new variant — or worse yet, bringing it back to our shores by sending them to Beijing? Have we forgotten that the virus that killed millions and caused trillions of dollars of economic damage came from a lab in China?

There are other risks to our athletes as well. As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted in an email:

That Team USA is telling our athletes to use burner phones and to avoid surveillance by the CCP is no surprise to me. That’s exactly what my team and I did when we traveled to China to protect America’s interests. But you have to ask: if our athletes have to use burner phones when visiting a country, then why on earth are we sending them to that country in the first place?

Our athletes will be tailed, surveilled, and monitored constantly by the Chinese security forces. And if, perchance, they do anything that contravenes vaguely defined Chinese laws, such as speaking out against the host country’s human rights abuses, they may be arrested and imprisoned.

Secretary Pompeo now regrets not pushing harder to move the Winter Olympics to another country when he was in office.

Once the Biden administration took office, however, all talk of boycotting the event ended. In fact, they scarcely bring up China at all these days. While Trump administration officials like Dr. David Asher concluded that the novel coronavirus came from the Wuhan lab, the current administration professes to be utterly bamboozled about the origins of the pandemic.

While the Trump administration relentlessly hammered China for its persecution of Catholics, Christians, and other religious minorities, spoke up for those fighting for freedom in Hong Kong, and even declared that what Communist leaders were doing to the Turkish-speaking Uyghurs in the far west was genocide, the Bidenites have been largely silent.

Silence, in this case, implies complicity.

Peter Schweizer in his new book Red-Handed rigorously documents how 31 million dollars flowed from CCP-controlled companies into the pockets of Vice President Biden’s family. And they are not alone. The Pelosis, the Feinsteins, and other leading political families on the left have benefited from sweetheart deals offered by the Chinese Communists as well.

The largesse was intended to influence U.S. policy toward China. And from the feeble response of the Biden administration to China’s continuing provocations, it has paid off mightily.

I hate to think that our leaders are all bought off, but how else can one explain the fact that, despite unleashing a pandemic on the entire world, Beijing is being rewarded with the Olympics?

In the strange upside-down world that we live in, there is only one country that has decided not to participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. And it is one that you might least expect to do anything that would irritate its giant neighbor.

North Korea, China’s only treaty ally, has announced that it will not be sending its athletes to the Winter Olympics. The reason? Pyongyang is concerned about the new variant — or is it a completely new pathogen? — that is spreading in China. It doesn’t want to risk having its athletes bring whatever it is back.

The current occupant of the White House, however, is afraid to blame China. For anything. He and his family are so compromised by Beijing that they are afraid to demand reparations for COVID. They are afraid to decouple our economies. They are afraid to boycott the Olympics. Instead they are content to let China march relentlessly on with their genocide games, despite unleashing a devastating virus on the world.

But we don’t have to. We don’t have to watch the games and we don’t have to buy goods made in China. Most of all, we don’t have to re-elect those who have been bought off by that tyrannical regime.

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia, just released in a new, updated paperback edition by Regnery Press.

