They celebrate Pride – we proclaim Christ: Join us in the fight

The culture of Pride redefines love as lust. We must reclaim the truth of love as holy, life-giving, and rooted in Christ.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

“Pride Month” is in full swing again, when the world openly celebrates what Holy Scripture and Sacred Tradition call sin. But this year, the betrayal cuts deeper.

The Diocese of Syracuse has celebrated another “Pride Mass,” with the local bishop also decrying a brave Catholic who tore down a rainbow flag, while a Jesuit parish has published a blasphemous mockery of the Most Holy Trinity, portraying three women seated around a rainbow flag. These actions mock what is sacred, attack the holiness of God, and lead souls astray.

LifeSiteNews is committed to resisting Pride and to proclaiming that faith without compromise.

Will you take a stand against Pride by funding our reports on LGBT activists’ infiltration of the Church and the world?

At a time when some shepherds abandon their flocks, we are reminded of the words of St. Athanasius:

They have the buildings, but we have the faith.

In this month marked by pride, the antidote is the humility of the saints and above all of Our Blessed Mother, who said, “He has cast down the mighty from their thrones and has lifted up the lowly.” (Luke 1:52)

While the world exalts disordered desire, we exalt Christ crucified. While others redefine love, we proclaim that true love is sacrificial, holy, and life-giving.

Your support allows us to:

Expose moral corruption in the Church and culture,

Uphold the Catholic Church’s perennial teaching on life, family, and sexuality,

Give faithful Christians the truth – clearly and courageously.

The battle is fierce – but the victory belongs to Christ. The young man pictured above resisting Pride in Poland knows that Christ is King and He will triumph.

We are now 71 percent short of what we need to continue our mission this summer, so your gift will help us maintain our steadfast opposition to this era of pride.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews Team

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

