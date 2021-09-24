‘If they can’t break me, they can’t break you!’ Anti-COVID activist’s message from jail

John-Henry Westen sat down with Monica Smit's mother and father this week, before the bail hearing was set to take place, to get their take on her arrest and her growing movement across Australia.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I spoke with the parents of an Australian journalist and activist who was recently arrested by police for not following the state’s COVID health dictates and for “incitement,” because of her open and public stance against government tyranny. However, on Wednesday of this week, Monica Smit was granted bail under revised conditions after spending three weeks in prison.

I sat down with her mother and father before the bail hearing was set to take place to get their take on Monica’s arrest and her growing movement across Australia.

Monica has become a national heroine for standing up for everyday Australians, who have faced some of the most difficult situations during the government-imposed COVID lockdowns, and now with mask and vaccine mandates. John and Liz Smit explained to me that their daughter has been a voice and source of strength for the people. They also shared how they’ve relied on their faith during these challenging times.

Monica’s anti-COVID activism in the past year began during the first lockdowns “when she felt that people’s voices were not being heard,” Liz said. So she started a “silent protest.” She also encouraged people to collect evidence which proved the closing of businesses, schools, and churches were totally wrong, and sent them to police. Additionally, Monica has worked with lawyers to help people legally navigate the restrictions.

Monica’s father, John, told me that his daughter was charged and arrested by police for so-called “crimes” that were not only too broad, but which should be handled like traffic infringements. Therefore, they concluded that her arrest was a way to get Monica to give up her rights as a citizen and journalist.

But despite this, she has remained unwavering in promoting the truth. They relayed some messages that Monica told them before they weren’t able to communicate anymore, including how she said, “if they can’t break me, they can’t break you!”

Liz said that Monica truly believes, as George Orwell wrote, that “in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

John and Liz expressed their thanks for the prayers and spiritual support from Christians all around the world, saying it is “a sign of God’s strength supporting her.”

Please continue to keep the entire Smit family in your prayers.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

