This Capitol protestor tried to stop windows from being broken

Wed Jan 13, 2021 - 6:57 pm EST
January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Mounting evidence seems to suggest that the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was a false flag event where Antifa radicals played a key role.

I recently spoke with “Joseph,” a pro-Trump supporter who was at the Capitol. We have to protect his identity for his own safety.

Joseph said he believes there were some shady characters who didn’t seem like typical Trump voters at the Capitol, and that other rally-goers believed them to be Antifa.

He informed me that he had to tell them to stop trying to break windows at the Capitol building. He also said he didn’t see anyone who was “armed” with guns. 

“This isn’t just some violent mob that’s trying to overthrow the government,” he said. “It was a group of protestors who … got a little bit hotheaded, especially when Antifa started instigating things.”

“It seems like a lot of things were put into this to try to make it look as bad as possible.”

  2020 election, 2020 u.s. election, antifa, capitol hill, donald trump, president trump, us capitol

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.