This First Friday will you help proclaim Christ’s reign over society?

Catholic teaching is clear: true justice and peace require public recognition of Christ as King. Without it, we will not be able to win the cultural, spiritual, and political battles of our day.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Today is the first Friday of the month.

For many people, it’s just another Friday.

But for the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, it’s a day set aside for devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – our Lord and our Savior.

It’s also a day to remember that Christ is not merely our personal Lord and Savior.

He is the King of the entire universe, and everything in it.

These days, everyone is saying “Christ is King.”

It’s on social media, bumper stickers, and mugs. It has become a rallying cry for people who want to push back on the madness of the modern world.

It has become a slogan – and like many such slogans, it has been co-opted by those who don’t really accept what it means – or what it demands of us.

It’s rapidly being emptied of its meaning.

And unless we can get the truth out about Christ’s Kingship the consequences for our families, nations and the world are going to be dire.

‘CHRIST IS KING’ – BUT WHAT DOES IT ACTUALLY MEAN?

‘Christ is King’ – But what does it actually mean?

Holy Scripture and the Church’s tradition are clear. The Kingship of Christ is about something far more powerful, beautiful, and urgent than almost anyone is talking about today.

In the magnificent encyclical Quas Primas, Pope Pius XI taught that Jesus Christ possesses a real, actual kingship over every man, every family, every nation, and every civil authority on earth.

The goodness of the Sacred Heart demands the love, submission, and obedience not just from individuals, but from families, nations, and the whole of human society.

Pius XI was clear: the state itself is bound to give public honor and worship to Christ.

And rulers – yes, even presidents – must take account of the commandments of God in making laws and administering justice.

“For he must reign,” said St. Paul the Apostle, “until he hath put all his enemies under his feet.”

This is the Catholic social order. The full, public recognition that Jesus Christ is the sovereign King of all nations – and that no lasting peace, no true justice, and no real freedom are possible without Him.

That is what “Christ is King” means.

Some might wrongly call this a “theocracy” – but anything less is simply a Christian-flavored secularism.

Almost nobody is working to make it a reality.

And that is why the bad guys are winning – and why LifeSiteNews’ mission is more important than ever.

The failure of conservatives

Every single Christian must take part in God’s great plan “to re-establish all things in Christ.”

Pius IX called for the lay faithful to “fight courageously under the banner of Christ their King” – and to “valiantly defend His rights.”

But for too long, too many conservatives have tried to work for noble goals – an end to abortion, for children’s innocence, and so on – but without reference to Christ’s kingdom, and on the terms set for us by the godless, liberal, and secular society.

Here are the facts:

Unborn babies will not be truly safe from abortion until the state recognizes that Christ is King.

will not be truly safe from abortion until the state recognizes that Christ is King. Children will not be safe from the LGBT agenda until the state recognizes that Christ is King.

will not be safe from the LGBT agenda until the state recognizes that Christ is King. The next generation will never live in an economically just society until the state recognizes that Christ is King.

will never live in an economically just society until the state recognizes that Christ is King. The elderly will not be safe from euthanasia until the state recognizes that Christ is King.

There will be no lasting political victory without the Kingship of Christ.

That’s why LifeSiteNews puts the restoration of Christ’s Kingship at the heart of its mission.

No other news agency or advocacy group takes this absolutely uncompromising stance on the issues that mean so much to us all.

But our ability to do all this is in your hands.

LifeSiteNews needs your help

Running an operation like LifeSiteNews is not free – and your support will determine how much we can do for Christ the King.

If we want to fund our essential mission going for the next quarter, we must raise $600,000 – and quickly.

If we don’t raise these funds:

Our investigative journalism will flounder at the very moment the Church needs it most.

Our goal to set up CHRIST IS KING billboards in all 50 states will not be achieved, leaving millions of Americans in ignorance of this essential truth.

The advance of the “Synodal Church” will continue unchallenged, replacing authentic Catholic doctrine and teaching with a vague, dogma-less humanitarianism.

If it is not bolstered by a defense of Christ’s Kingship, the pro-life movement will be caught in a war of attrition, which the Abortion Empire will win.

If you believe that Christ is King – and want everyone to know what this really means – please act now:

Generous donations of $50 and $100 and $250 are the backbone of LifeSiteNews’ work defending life, faith, family, and freedom.

They can make the difference between Christ’s Kingship being proclaimed, and the utter rebellion of society from God.

That will make the difference between our children keeping the faith, or losing it.

Sacrificial gifts of $500 and $1,000 and $10,000 can help us take the fight to the enemies of the Social Reign of Jesus Christ.

They’ve been game-changing for LifeSiteNews’ mission in the past – and they will be so again.

On this First Friday, as you make your act of devotion to the Sacred Heart, consider this:

The devotion to the Sacred Heart and the social Kingship of Christ are not two separate things.

They are one and the same.

When you pray before the Sacred Heart today, you are praying for the very thing LifeSiteNews works for every day: the restoration of Christ’s reign over hearts, families, and nations.

Will you unite your First Friday devotion with a gift to support this mission?

Every gift you give – no matter how big or small – is absolutely crucial to our defense of life, faith, family, and freedom.

Thank you for your incredible support.

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Jesus,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. The Kingship of Christ is not just necessary for the pro-life movement and other conservative causes to succeed. It’s necessary to avoid a total collapse into state atheism and the persecution of the Church.

Pope Pius XI warned what would happen to men and nations who cast Christ out of public life:

First , the Church would be placed on the same level as false religions – FULFILLED

, the Church would be placed on the same level as false religions – Next , the Church would be made subject to the state – FULFILLED

, the Church would be made subject to the state – Then , religion in general will come to be seen as an optional eccentricity for those who want it – FULFILLED

, religion in general will come to be seen as an optional eccentricity for those who want it – And next , the state would become atheistic – at least by abandoning God, and existing without any meaningful reference to him – FULFILLED

, the state would become atheistic – at least by abandoning God, and existing without any meaningful reference to him – Finally, the atheistic state will begin to persecute the Church and openly mock God – NEARLY THERE

Nearly every stage of this prophecy has been fulfilled.

Without the Kingship of Christ, everything will keep getting worse and worse and worse.

LifeSiteNews is working to reverse this catastrophe – but we need your help.

Please give today:

