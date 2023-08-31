This German politician just convinced everyone not to ‘trust the science’ behind the COVID jabs

Green Party politician Barbara Domke suggested that anyone with money could 'buy all these studies … and we'll flood you with them' to achieve a desired outcome.

(LifeSiteNews) – A German politician recently said in an online discussion, “I can buy all these studies … and we’ll flood you with them.”

Green Party politician Barbara Domke was apparently referring to studies about the efficacy of the Covid jabs as she made her remarks in a “Space” on X, formerly Twitter, during a discussion about the novel mRNA injections.

“I make 25,000 [euros] every month, I can buy all these studies … and we’ll flood you with them,” Domke proclaimed.

The self-described “anti-fascist,” a member of the city parliament of Cottbus, later claimed that her income is not 25,000 euros per month and that it was “a satirical take” before deleting her X account after her remarks had gone viral.

Domke’s comments show why we should not simply “trust the science” and that the notion of a completely unbiased scientific community should be laid to rest forever.

“Sometimes it is quite convenient that they are not the brightest candles on the cake — if they think saying something like that publicly is a smart idea,” journalist Aya Velázquez wrote in response to Domke’s statement.

“It is a conspiracy theory that Ms. Domke is spreading here,” attorney Marcus Pretzell said. “Science cannot be bought at all. Not with Corona, not with climate, nowhere! Or [can it]?”

Can science be bought? Well, someone has to fund the studies and pay the researchers.

Defenders of the idea of an unbiased “scientific consensus” may argue that this was just an offhand (and likely “satirical”) comment by a local politician, so we should not take it too seriously. Perhaps that is a reasonable objection. However, there is ample evidence that scientific research is often ideologically driven.

‘Trust the science’ that the U.N. owns and pays for

The German politician is not the first one boasting about having control over “the science.” Last year, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said that “we own the science” in reference to studies on climate change. She explained how the U.N. worked together with big tech platforms to suppress information about COVID, climate change, and the Ukraine war that was not approved by the U.N.

So how do they “own the science?” Let’s take a look at an example from the U.N.’s recent “State of the World Population” report.

The authors of the document claim that putting legal restrictions on abortion “does not result in fewer abortions” but “only makes abortion unsafe, thereby ensuring that women are maimed or killed as a result.”

To support this incredibly flawed argument, the U.N. report cites a study from Jonathan Bearak et al., funded by the U.K. and Dutch governments, the U.N. itself, the WHO (also a U.N. organization), and the pro-abortion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as “proof” for their claim.

Most of the study’s authors work either at the WHO or the Guttmacher Institute, a “research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) worldwide,” i.e., a pro-abortion “NGO” funded by Planned Parenthood, the world’s largest abortion provider.

Totally unbiased and independent science, right?

This is something that the U.N. (and affiliated organizations like the W.H.O.) likes to do: exclusively citing studies funded by them or other globalist organizations, like the infamous Bill & Melina Gates Foundation, to support their narrative. Brilliant, isn’t it?

Moreover, much of the science on the alleged “climate crisis” is driven by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an organization established by the “owner of science,” the U.N.

Judith Curry, climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, recently explained how alleged scientific consensus on climate science is “manufactured” because a scientist would achieve “fame and fortune” for exaggerating the risks associated with “climate change.”

READ: Renowned climate scientist blasts ‘anti-capitalist’ climate agenda, ‘manufactured’ consensus

Curry said that scientists must follow the climate alarmism narrative to receive public funding.

“The announcements of opportunity for funding are really tied to assuming that there are dangerous impacts [of climate change],” Curry stated.

“So, the researchers aren’t stupid; they know what they need to say to get funding?” John Stossel asked the scientist.

“Exactly,” Curry replied.

All of this does not mean, of course, that we should disregard scientific studies. However, we should always check who is funding a study, what agenda they might have, and see if real-world results match the claims made by scientists and politicians. If the COVID shots are said to be “safe and effective,” but countries with higher vaccination rates have more COVID cases and a higher death rate, you have to ask yourself if you should really “trust the science.”

No person or association can be free of bias. Scientists, as well as organizations that fund their work, are not “unbiased” either and often unquestionably accept the mainstream narrative to further their career, as Curry explained.

After living through the COVID years with our eyes open, we cannot simply “trust the science” without asking ourselves who “owns the science.

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

