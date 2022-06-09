This homosexual California senator wants to add drag queen shows to K-12 curriculum

Sen. Scott Wiener, who pushed legislation to help homosexual statutory rapists avoid the sex offender list, now wants to make Drag Queen Storytime mandatory for kids.

(LifeSiteNews) – Christopher Rufo, the activist who has gone to war with CRT and LGBT activists over school curriculums across America, noted this week that progressivism appears to have three stages:

“It’s not happening and is a harmful right-wing conspiracy theory.” “It’s happening and it’s good that it’s happening.” “We’re making it mandatory for your children.”

This is a three-step version of Rod Dreher’s “Law of Merited Impossibility” — what you are saying cannot happen, and when it does, you bigots deserve it. As parental rights activists, conservative journalists, and online aggregators like Libs of TikTok increasingly expose the LGBT agenda for children both in and out of school, we’re seeing a lot of that lately.

READ: Libs of TikTok shuts down drag queen show for children with a single tweet

First, LGBT activists get caught doing something. Instinctively, they deny it. But when that proves impossible, they insist that only a bigot would oppose the thing they just claimed they would never do but have now been exposed as doing.

Consider, for example, the response of a California state senator to Texas Representative Bryan Slaton’s call for a law to ban drag shows in the presence of minors in Texas after videos of an event called “Drag the kids to pride” went viral online.

“The events of the past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton wrote in a statement. “As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dan Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”

California State Senator Scott Wiener, an open homosexual who represents San Francisco, tweeted out Slaton’s statement with a proposal of his own: “This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

Don’t think for a moment that Wiener is joking, either. Recent laws championed by Wiener include a 2017 bill to reduce the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection — previously a felony — to misdemeanour status. This change in law also applied to HIV-positive people who donate blood without informing the blood bank of their status. In 2020, Wiener sponsored another bill—signed by Governor Gavin Newsom — requiring California to imprison men who identify as women in female prisons. The view of the women locked up with these usually violent criminals is of no account to dangerous ideologues like Wiener, of course.

If you want an idea of what Wiener does find dangerous, he also co-authored a bill that could require prison time for healthcare workers declining a “preferred name or pronouns.” Wiener believes that it should not be a crime to have sex with someone without telling him that you are HIV-positive, but jail-time is appropriate for those who refuse to refer to a male as a female at his request.

It gets worse. Wiener proposed a law in 2019 – also signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom – that permits “judges discretion over sex-offender registration in all cases involving voluntary intercourse between teenagers 14 to 17, who cannot legally consent, and adults who are less than ten years older.”

Wiener worked to decriminalize homosexual intercourse between adults and minors in certain cases, claiming that California’s current laws discriminate against the LGBT community. In short, he worked to help statutory rapists avoid the sex offender registry list.

A politician who has pushed legislation to assist statutory rapists avoid the sex offender registry list wants to make Drag Queen Storytime mandatory for children. Reread that sentence for a moment.

And they say the term “groomer” is a slur?

RELATED:

Liberal parents celebrate showing their children pornographic fetishes and nudity at LGBT ‘pride’ parades

California lawmaker wants kids as young as 12 to get vaccinated without parents’ knowledge

‘Groomer’: An empty slur for pro-LGBT teachers, or based in reality?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











