John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

This inspiring 90-day men’s program aims to prep men as soldiers for the Church in crisis

Exodus 90 is a spiritual exercise program that seeks to liberate men from distractions and sin
Tue Jan 7, 2020 - 2:56 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

January 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Are you a Catholic man who wants to grow in humility and steel yourself to become a soldier in the war for the soul of the Church raging right now? If you are, Exodus 90 is a new spiritual program you should to look into.

James Baxter is a former seminarian who helped bring Exodus 90 to reality. He spoke with me about his inspiring work on this week’s John-Henry Westen Show.

Exodus 90 is a 90-day spiritual exercise that originated as a seminary program at Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland. It’s goal is to strip away distractions so men can better fulfill their vocation in life. Since it’s inception, more than 20,000 men have gone through its exercises.

“It’s all about freedom for us,” James told me. “Most men are enslaved to different things….Exodus humbles you [and] humility places us back in touch with reality.” 

Some of the things men who sign up for Exodus 90 have to live by can be quite challenging. Taking cold showers, not drinking alcohol, fasting, limited technology use, exercising regularly, and committing to a daily holy hour are just a few of its requirements. 

James said it’s not always easy to accomplish this. However, local face-to-face meet ups (where possible) with other Exodus 90 participants hold everyone accountable. “Dependencies are halved in the 90 days,” he informed me. Moreover, many wives of the men who do Exodus 90 express gratitude about the changes they have seen in their husbands, he said.

Men who sign up for Exodus 90 typically approach other men in their diocese or parish to get them to participate. “Most men are very isolated, very alone,” James said. “Fraternity doesn’t exist in the contemporary church.” Whats unique about Exodus 90 is that it’s highly popular among ecclesial groups and younger Catholics. Over 50% of men who sign up for it are under the age of 34. At just 30$ dollars for the full 90 days, it’s especially affordable. Another neat feature of Exodus 90 is its mobile app, which sends you daily messages and Scripture passages.

This year, the Lenten Exodus 90 program begins on January 13 and ends on Easter. So don’t miss out.

I'll be giving it a shot myself with a group and I hope you will too.

Visit the Exodus 90 website by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

  catholic, catholicvote.org, exodus 90, james baxter, the john-henry westen show

Finished reading? Want to make a difference?

You depend on our news reporting. We depend on you. Make an impact today.

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.