This is why I’m skeptical pro-abortion politicians will improve foster care

Pro-infanticide Delegate Kathy Tran, who infamously tried to get legislation passed that would allow for abortions in the delivery room, refused to let a bill to improve foster care get out of her subcommittee.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Both pro-lifers and pro-abortion activists have been talking about foster care in light of the rumored reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Pro-lifers and Republican politicians seem to see fixing problems in the foster care system as an olive branch to their liberal counterparts.

I want every child to grow up in a loving home with a mom and dad, but I’m skeptical of how much the committed supporters of abortion will really move to make foster care changes, based on my past experience with pro-infanticide delegate Kathy Tran (D-VA).

Two years ago, while I worked at Students for Life Action (SFL Action), we put together with the help of state senator Bryce Reeves a modest foster care reform bill, the first piece of legislation SFL Action ever proposed. The legislation would have simply asked the state to study ways to increase the supply of home study inspectors, the people tasked with checking out potential foster care parents to ensure they and their residences were suitable for children.

The law generally only allowed social workers to conduct those studies — SFL Action and the bill would have explored the feasibility of opening it up to nurse practitioners, teachers and law enforcement officials — people generally trained in childcare, health or the safety of children. A 2018 state report on Virginia’s foster care system found that caseworkers were already trying to check in on too many children currently in the system.

But pro-infanticide Delegate Kathy Tran, who infamously tried to get legislation passed that would allow for abortions in the delivery room, as a woman is dilating, refused to let the bill get out of her subcommittee. For reference, the legislation passed the Virginia Senate by a 40 to 0 vote.

So while nurse practitioners (NPs) were potentially blocked from helping clear up the backlog of foster care parent applications, Tran and her fellow infanticide advocate Delegate Elizabeth Guzman were pushing for legislation to allow NPs to kill babies. Pro-infanticide Democratic Governor Ralph Northam signed that bill.

“Coincidentally or not, both delegates’ districts were targeted by Students for Life Action in the 2019 Virginia elections over their support for legalized infanticide,” Kristan Hawkins with Students for Life of America and SFL Action wrote at the time.

A former Students for Life staffer who grew up in the foster care system in another state explained in 2020 the real-world results of delayed inspections. “My foster parents were required to go through intense interviews and have their home inspection,” Tori Petersen wrote. “This process is necessary and good because we want our foster parents to be known before they are responsible for some of the most vulnerable youth in our nation. But the time my foster parents had to wait for appointments, to get their interviews and inspections, felt excruciating for me.”

Excruciating for kids in foster care — but not painful enough for Kathy Tran to set aside her firm commitment to legalized infanticide and left-wing politics long enough to actually do something about foster care.

Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

Share











