This rapper has lyrics you will want your kids to memorize

Imagine a rapper who not only raps good lyrics, but does it really well so your kids aren't going to cringe. He's a traditional Catholic and his name is Fawaz Yasi, stage name 'E-Knock.'

(LifeSiteNews) — If you’re anything like me, it is very difficult to find good music for your children. In fact, as your children move on into the teens and their early 20s, they’re always listening to who knows what. And right now it’s very popular to be listening to rap music.

The beats are kind of interesting, but for the most part you’re really hoping your kids are very much like you: They don’t actually listen to what’s being said, they’re just listening to the beat.

Unfortunately, it’s not the case. Any parent of teens or kids in their early 20s will tell you, “No, no, no, no, no. They memorize all the lyrics and it’s a bloody nightmare.”

What do you do? Well, I found something you can do. It’s actually amazing: Imagine a rapper who not only raps good lyrics, but does it really well so your kids aren’t going to cringe, “Oh yeah, that was, like, he was trying to rap, but yeah he didn’t get there.”

Oh, no, no, no, no. Imagine if it was really, really good. We’re going to be talking with one of those rappers today. His name is Fawaz Yasi. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

Yasi, whose stage name is “E-Knock,” is a Catholic rapper. He released his first album Traditionis in March. Today, he tells me about his new song thanking the pro-life movement for its courage and sacrifice, his plans for a second album, and the challenges of being a Christian artist in this day and age.

Trust me, you will want your children to memorize Yasi’s lyrics. Give him a follow on Twitter and Instagram. And listen to his first album Traditionis on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music.

Listen to today’s episode below or by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











