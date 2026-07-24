Thought police: Canada moving toward ‘UK-style censorship’

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says Canadians are being contacted by officials over old online posts as recent speech laws ‘dangerously’ expand government powers.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to the legal advocacy group Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, freedom of speech online in Canada is being monitored in alarming ways.

“We are receiving reports that some Canadians are being contacted at their homes by government officials about social media posts made months or even years ago,” JCCF wrote in a viral post on X. “These reports come after the passage of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, which expands Canada’s hate speech laws by creating new offences, increasing penalties, and removing certain legal safeguards that previously limited prosecutions for hate-related expression.”

“It is not surprising to hear more reports of people being investigated over their expression, given the very concerning signals that have been sent recently by federal lawmakers, including by the passage of Bill C-9,” constitutional lawyer Marty Moore, who serves as JCCF’s litigation director, told LifeSiteNews. “Canada has already ventured dangerously far down the slippery path of policing speech. Unless there are course corrections, we run the risk of having U.K.-style censorship in the near future.”

Moore could not discuss the details of the reports JCCF has received, but he noted that the Canadian government’s recent actions have been enormously concerning.

“Bill C-9 will directly impact investigation and prosecution decisions concerning religious expression which possibly could have been viewed as good faith expression based on a religious text,” Moore noted. Bill C-9, which received Royal Assent on June 18, removed the “good faith” defense for those who “expressed or attempted to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text.”

“The more subtle but pervasive effect of Bill C-9 and numerous other expression-impacting legislation – including Bill C-8, Bill C-34 – may be a signal to law enforcement that policing speech is a government priority which should warrant additional policing and prosecutorial resources,” Moore added. JCCF has noted that Bill C-34, the “Safe Social Media Act,” would “give sweeping powers over online expression to a Cabinet-appointed Digital Safety Commission.”

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Those tempted to believe that JCCF’s concerns are hyperbolic might consider the fact that the Liberal government formally defines “deadnaming” – that is, referring to a trans-identifying person by their previous name – as “technology-facilitated violence, where the person is experiencing emotional violence due to their gender, gender identity, gender expression, or perceived gender in the digital world. Deadnaming – using someone’s former name without their consent and despite being advised of their true name – is a form of aggression that is demeaning and disrespectful, as it actively denies their identity.”

Earlier this year, former public school trustee Barry Neufeld was ordered to pay $750,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal for 24 “publications” opposing gender ideology – many of them statements on social media – that constituted “hate speech.” Another Christian school trustee, Laurie Throness, promptly resigned, stating that he could no longer speak freely without fearing that he might be financially targeted.

JCCF stated that Canadians who are contacted by the government over social media posts should reach out. “If government officials contact you about your online posts, consider recording the interaction,” JCCF advised. “If you believe your rights have been infringed or that you have been unfairly targeted, we encourage you to submit a case application through the Justice Centre’s online portal here.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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