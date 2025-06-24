Three years after the fall of Roe v. Wade, pro-lifers are still fighting to end abortion

Abortion remains legal in 31 states, and legal battles have broken out between pro-life states and abortion states, but Roe is dead and children are living.

(LifeSiteNews) — I will always remember where I was on June 24, 2022. I was in Montreal with several of my pro-life colleagues, training a parish hall full of activists in pro-life outreach. Moments before I was scheduled to give my presentation on the history of the pro-life movement, my phone started buzzing and didn’t stop for hours. The Supreme Court of the United States of America had overturned Roe v. Wade. It had happened. After almost 50years of fighting from the sidewalk to the Supreme Court, the pro-life movement triumphed.

Representing the majority, Justice Samuel Alito wrote: “We hold the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.” It was a direct repudiation of everything the abortion movement, the feminists, and American progressives had been claiming. With one devastating sentence, Alito smashed the myths of progress: that history only moves in one direction; that feticide advocates are on the “right side of it”; that two generations of tireless pro-life activists were wasting their time because “we are never going back!”, as the popular feminist chant put it.

Since then, the smoke has cleared and the battle lines of the abortion wars have been redrawn. Abortion activists were uncharacteristically prepared with a blitzkrieg strategy that caught much of the pro-life movement off-guard: state-level referendums, accompanied by non-stop propaganda blitzes pushed by the mainstream press and funded by enormous war chests. In 2022, California, Michigan, and Vermont approved constitutional amendments protecting legal abortion; Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana rejected measures that would have limited abortion (or in Montana’s case, merely protected abortion survivors from infanticide).

In 2023, a referendum in Ohio resulted in an amendment to the Ohio Constitution establishing a right to abortion, passing with 56.78% support. In 2024, the abortion movement’s momentum was finally halted; despite victories in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, and Missouri (where Republicans are already planning a counter-referendum, the state Supreme Court is siding with pro-lifers, and the mainstream press is mourning that “Missouri’s historic abortion victory is crumbing before our eyes”).

But pro-lifers won in Nebraska, South Dakota, and most significantly, Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis provided a model for every pro-life politician in tackling the massive $100 million abortion campaign, directly rebutting pro-choice propaganda, and unapologetically defending pro-life laws for the duration of the campaign. The abortion activist winning streak was halted.

We are beginning to get a clear picture of what post-Roe America looks like. Twelve states ban abortion with exceptions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. Twelve states have enshrined the right to kill unborn children into their state constitutions: Arizona, California, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri (although their legal regime is in flux), Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Vermont. Abortion remains legal in 31 states, and legal battles have broken out between pro-life states and abortion states, as activists have set up mail-order abortion pill networks to ship the dangerous drugs into states in “abortion deserts” where there are no clinics.

Despite four years of non-stop abortion stories pushed by every mainstream media outlet in the country pounding home the narrative that pro-life laws kill women, public opinion appears to be stabilized. Gallup’s 2025 poll on the issue indicated that Americans actually became slightly more pro-life this year; as statistician and scholar Dr. Michael New noted, “Despite an onslaught of negative media coverage about recently enacted pro-life laws, pro-life sentiment has actually remained remarkably durable.” Considering the sheer volume of deceit deluging the American public since Roe fell, this is nothing short of remarkable.

In Europe, abortion activists are on the march; the United Kingdom decriminalized abortion until birth just last week. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney is publicly committed to Canada’s horrific abortion regime, which also permits babies to be killed in the womb at any stage. America is currently the only Anglosphere country in which prominent leaders are still willing to expend political capital to fight for the lives of pre-born children.

Despite President Donald Trump’s high profile compromises on abortion, the 2025 March for Life featured major figures from every level of government, including Vice President JD Vance, Governor Ron De Santis, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority leader John Thune. Even Trump addressed the March via video. In the UK and Canada, abortion is championed even by many alleged conservatives.

In America, some of the most powerful men in the country show up to express their solidarity with the pre-born and their pro-life defenders. Despite abortion referendum losses, politicians are willing to publicly fight and align with the pro-life movement. The abortion wars are not over until one side surrenders. History does not march in one direction; it moves behind the veil. In America, babies still have champions. Roe is dead, and children live. Thank God.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

