Tim Walz facing lawsuit for banning Christian counseling to treat gender confusion, homosexual desires

Due to Tim Walz’s ban, it is illegal for Christian counselors in Minnesota to treat gender dysphoria and unwanted desires often caused by childhood abuse. But Walz is about to go head to head with Liberty Counsel attorneys.

(Liberty Counsel) — Christian counseling has been proven to heal gender dysphoria and unwanted desires often borne of childhood abuse. But Minnesota Gov. turned vice presidential candidate Tim Walz banned this lifesaving practice as a show of obedience to the LGBTQ cult that is heavily focused on promoting child “sex changes.”

That ban has shut down an important part of Christian counseling practice. Our clients practice Christian counseling to help the emotionally wounded. Clients have the right to choose their counselor and set their course. Tim Walz has no business barging into the privacy of the counseling room.

But thanks to Tim Walz’s ban, it is now illegal in the state of Minnesota for Christian counselors to use their skills to treat gender dysphoria.

This year, the International Olympic Committee mocked Jesus Christ with pagan celebrations led by drag queens, so-called “transgender” children, and a high “priestess” praying to Ba’al. In addition, the Olympics made a sport out of men punching women.

This evil is happening in the American heartland too, thanks to Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz forced boys into girls’ sports so that Minnesota boys could punch girls in the face, too. Walz also ordered every public school to put tampons into boys’ school bathrooms because, Walz irrationally claimed, “boys have periods.”

Then Walz banned Christian counseling – the one method shown to help people resolve gender confusion and unwanted attractions … because the LGBTQ woman-beating cult demanded it.

Tim Walz is about to go head to head with Liberty Counsel attorneys.

History shows that Kamala Harris’ running mate is more than happy to obey the LGBTQ cult’s continued attempts to destroy humanity, and especially womanhood.

Obedient to the LGBTQ cult

A former high school football coach, the Minnesota governor gave a boon to people who enjoy watching boys beat up girls. Gov. Tim Walz forced boys into girls’ sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms, robbing these young women of their privacy, their sports titles, their college scholarships, and even their Olympic competition opportunities.

Would this former football coach turned governor allow a 6’2”, 250-pound, muscle-bound male linebacker “pancake” the young ladies trying to compete in women’s sports? The law Walz signed makes clear that, you betcha, he would. But that’s not all Walz did.

In April 2023, Walz banned Christian counseling, while also making Minnesota a “sanctuary state” for parents seeking to kidnap their children from custodial parents in other states for the sole purpose of committing child “sex changes” against the other parent’s will and in violation of custody orders from other states.

As governor, Walz forced LGBTQ cult activity on kids while banning Christian counseling for all.

Walz apparently doesn’t bother with reading legal news or he would have known that Liberty Counsel has already overturned 23 Christian counseling bans in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Now, we are coming for Minnesota.

Christian counseling is a type of voluntary talk therapy that has been proven to resolve gender dysphoria and unwanted homosexual desires. While Tim Walz banned Christian counseling, thus preventing people from receiving the Christian counseling of their choice, Liberty Counsel will continue to fight such bans, including the one Walz forced on Minnesotans.

We are preparing our legal pleadings now and look forward to seeing Gov. Walz in court very soon.

Republished with permission from Liberty Counsel.

