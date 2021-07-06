‘Tissue procurement logs’ document the body parts abortionists collect for research

July 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Since David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress exposed the abortion industry’s complicity in harvesting baby body parts and selling them to the highest bidder in 2015, we’ve had a nonstop series of revelations further detailing these horrors. Documents revealed that Planned Parenthood charged for “usable” body parts. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was caught purchasing “fresh” body parts from nearly full-term babies to “humanize” mice and test drugs.

The most bone-chilling example by far were the revelations that aborted babies were being scalped and their hair grown on rats. The photos of little tufts of baby hair growing on vermin is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.

Live Action News is reporting more developments on this front. Pro-Life San Francisco has been publicizing the University of California San Francisco’s involvement in experiments with baby body parts (also including “humanized mice), for which it received millions in taxpayer dollars, for some time. According to Live Action:

Fetal body parts are being harvested under the UCSF umbrella from babies aborted at the two UCSF-affiliated Women’s Options Center locations. Studies show that the labor induction abortion techniques used in these facilities to procure “fresh” parts can result in live births as often as 50% of the time. UCSF professor and Director of one Women’s Options Center location, Eleanor Drey, has referenced the reality of abortion survivors in both D&E and labor induction abortion procedures. Pro-Life San Francisco recently made a request under the California Public Records Act that included requests for: 1. “Any and all UCSF protocols and procedures for determining the viability of a neonate after labor induction abortion procedures including … in instances where the neonate is born alive after the procedure is performed,” 2. “UCSF’s protocols and procedures regarding the delivery of medical care to neonates born at the Women’s Options Center[s],” and 3. “Human fetal tissue procurement logs.”

There is no protocol for abortion survivors, and pro-lifers have long worked to publicize the fact that babies are sometimes born alive in abortion clinics and either left to die or actively killed. The abortionist has been paid to kill the baby; location does not always make a difference, and the industry’s Democratic allies refuse to vote for legislation protecting abortion survivors.

But the truly disturbing new revelations obtained by Pro-Life San Francisco are a series of “tissue procurement logs,” also known as “Arrival/Departure and Collection Lists.” These, says Live Action, “presumably refer to the arrival and departure of the procurers themselves, whose entry and exit times are logged, in addition to the actual [baby body] parts harvested.”

There are 43 logs, and forty-two of them note that genitalia and/or testicles have been harvested. One log from July 2020 notes that the procurer collected “pelvis, ext. genitalia” and “lower half of body.” Another from June states, “Today I collected: Testis, bladder; Penis, bladder; Clitoris, bladder, uterus.” One June email is positively cheery, with the procurer noting that a bladder, kidneys, and genitals had been collected — “Thanks and have a good weekend!” These conversations carry with them the whiff of horror present in the conversations between Daleiden and the abortionist who discussed crushing baby bodies while munching on her salad.

It is hardly news now that the abortion industry is harvesting body parts from freshly killed human beings. But I find that the details can still stop me in my tracks. The specter of a tiny baby boy having his penis and testicles severed off; of a tiny little girl having her body pillaged for reproductive organs in the name of reproductive rights — and the reality that the transgender movement is doing this to older, living, healthy children — is a reminder that we live in a truly sick society.