Top American doctor: COVID shots are ‘obsolete,’ dangerous, must be shut down

July 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Peter A. McCullough, the most qualified physician on COVID-19 in the United States.

Dr. McCullough’s extensive list of credentials include being an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, the President at the Cardiorenal Society of America, Editor-in-Chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, and a Senior Associate Editor at American Journal of Cardiology. He both practices medicine and publishes academic scientific studies.

In our conversation today, McCullough provides a real expert’s take on these crucial issues relating to COVID-19. He and I talked in-depth about several aspects of the coronavirus vaccines, as well as about the early medical treatments that have been effectively banned in so many countries.

McCullough highlighted “five key messages of scientific truth” surrounding the pandemic that need to be taken into account. First, the virus doesn’t spread among asymptomatic people. Second, asymptomatic people should not get tested, as it is “generating false postives, creating extra cases.” Third, natural immunity gained after having the virus is “robust, complete, and durable.” Fourth, COVID-19 and even the variants are easily treatable at home with early intervention. Fifth, the coronavirus jabs by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca are “right now are obsolete.”

In fact, McCullough pointed out that the experimental “vaccines” must “be considered unsafe and unfit for human use.” He mentioned some of the dangerous side effects brought on by the injection. Meanwhile, he also said that safe and effective medicines and treatments have not been promoted, even though they have saved lives — and could save more.

McCullough noted that social and mass media companies have agreed to promote the notion that “vaccines” are safe, and to shun information on early treatment and vaccine injuries. He called this “an overt censorship program.”

He further stated that with growing disinterest of the public toward the COVID jabs, its promoters are “getting down to pressure, coercion, threats of reprisal, and even forced vaccination.”

Dr. McCullough said the vaccine program must be shut down, as it is “obsolete” and is causing more harm than good. He mentioned that as doctors and scientists, “we can under no circumstances attempt to pressure, coerce, or threaten patients into receiving something harmful to their bodies, such as the COVID-19 vaccines.”

I hope you enjoy this eye-opening interview with one of the top COVID experts in the world.

