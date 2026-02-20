Top plastic surgeon disavows transgender ideology, thanks Trump for ‘clarity’ on issue

'As a father to three young children and as a physician who took an oath to do no harm, I failed to speak up and I just want to thank President Trump for having more clarity on this.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a conversation on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon trained at NYU Langone Health, offered an apology for failing to “speak up” against the “irreversible” transgender surgeries he saw performed on children as young as 13.

“As a father to three young children and as a physician who took an oath to do no harm, I failed to speak up and I just want to thank President Trump for having more clarity on this,” Savetsky said. “You’re at the number one plastic surgery program, you’re grateful to be there. There’s no room to speak up. You’re a soldier…”

Savetsky also admitted what critics of the transgender regime have long stated: that thousands of parents were morally blackmailed into “transitioning” their children after being told that their children might commit suicide if they do not agree to the irreversible surgeries and hormone “treatments.”

“I can only imagine what the parents were going through,” Savetsky said. “I mean, they’re told that their child is going to kill themselves if they don’t have these surgeries. They’re pressured, and what are you supposed to do? You’ve dropped everything to do the right thing for your child, and I think that, unfortunately, there was a lot of financial motivation with these institutions.”

Investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek has published groundbreaking reporting exposing the financial web ungirding the transgender industry.

READ: Canadian ‘justice’ is cracking down on dissent from transgender ideology

NYU Langone Health recently announced that it would stop providing transgender surgeries and end its Transgender Youth Health Program after the Trump administration threatened to pull federal funding from medical institutions perpetrating these “treatments.” Trans activists rallied outside the hospital earlier this week in protest.

It isn’t just Langone. In Texas, Children’s Health System of Texas and Dr. Jason Jarin are being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for perpetrating “illegal” trans surgeries. A Utah bill to ban trans surgeries for minors took a step forward this week. Kaiser Permanente has stopped such surgeries in multiple states, as has Stanford Medicine, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Health, and Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

There is a growing realization that transgender “treatments”—especially those performed on minors—are a horror show. Ben Appel recently published the details of conversations between gender surgeons discussing these procedures, and they must be read to be believed. Bodies and lives have been destroyed on a mass scale, and the scandals we have seen thus far are merely the tip of the iceberg.

Savetsky’s apology is a welcome injection of sanity, especially because he trained at one of the most prestigious Manhattan institutions. But it is also an admission of moral cowardice that permitted crimes to be committed against children who will never recover from what was done to them at these hospitals and will live with the consequences for the rest of their lives.

There is a grim, Soviet-style joke that circulated amongst critics of transgender ideology several years ago, when there were only a few: when it’s over, everyone will pretend they were always against it. Savetsky had more courage than that, at least—but not when it counted.

