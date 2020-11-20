Top Trump lawyer foretells huge new evidence dump in 2020 vote fraud case

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — I believe, as someone who has been “on the calls,” that Trump’s legal team will easily be able to prove in court that massive voter fraud has occurred and that the president actually won re-election. I say this with 100 percent confidence.

On this question, the liberal media, which unfortunately now include FOX News, have made themselves the enemy of the truth. Their hapless talking egos continue to demand that President Trump produce the evidence of the voter fraud at the same time that they can’t be bothered to read the many affidavits that have been submitted to the courts, much less report on them to the public.

Over the next two weeks, the flood of evidence that will be released will drown their credibility forever.

Let’s start with Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who is one of President Trump’s attorneys. This morning, Sidney was on Glenn Beck’s radio show, where she told him there are lawsuits coming in each and every one of the swing states. The evidence in these lawsuits will consist of eyewitnesses to and victims of voting fraud; actual raw data from the precincts, which takes time to get and analyze; and affidavits from experts who will explain that the resulting anomalies in the data are statistically impossible.

Take the testimony of Russell Ramsland, who is an expert in election fraud detection. Ramsland, who served in the Reagan administration, has submitted an affidavit swearing that “significant anomalies and red flags” were evident in the Michigan tallies, without which Biden would not have won the state.

What kind of red flags are we talking about? Here’s one example from Ramsland’s affidavit: “There are a stunning 3,276 precincts where the presidential votes cast compared to the estimated voters ... ranges from 84 percent to 350 percent ... [revealing] 431,954 excess ballots.”

And “excess ballot” is a polite way of saying a fraudulent ballot.

Then there is evidence laid out by Rudy Giuliani at yesterday’s press conference. First he spoke of a pattern of organized voter fraud that stretches across the United States:

As we started investigating, both our investigations and the very brave and patriotic American citizens that have come forward, extraordinary number of people, extraordinary number of witnesses, and what emerged very quickly is it's not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states. Almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator, prosecutor would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities, and big cities, as you can imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats and particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption. ... They were good. I don't know that they were that good because they made significant mistakes, like all crooks do, and we caught them.

In swing state after swing state, the same pattern emerges: little or no oversight while mail-in ballots were being counted, Republican polls-watchers being kept at a distance or thrown out entirely, the counting being carried out in secret in the middle of the night, huge spikes of ballots for Biden suddenly appearing afterward, and Dominion Voting Systems being used for the tabulation of ballots.

Giuliani tore into the media for claiming that there is "no evidence" of fraud, saying: “Do you know how many affidavits we have in the Michigan case? Two hundred and twenty affidavits. What they swear to is that at 4:30 in the morning, a truck pulled up to the Detroit center where they were counting ballots. The people thought it was food so they all ran to the truck. It wasn’t food, it was thousands and thousands of ballots, and the ballots were in garbage cans, they were in paper bags, they were cardboard boxes and they were taken into the center. They were put on a number of tables.”

“At that time,” Giuliani continued, “they thought all of the Republican inspectors had left, all but two had. Here’s what they jointly swear to: that every ballot that they could see, everything that they could hear, these were ballots for Biden. When they saw a ballot, these were ballots only for Biden, nothing down ticket. Many of them were triple-counted."

Of course, garbage cans full of phony ballots is old school. New school is electronic voter fraud.

This takes us back to Sidney Powell’s interview with Glenn Beck, which suggested to me that we may soon learn more about how computerized voting systems in the U.S. and overseas were used in the election heist.

We know that the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in dozens of states were connected to the internet, even when they should not have been. It would be surprising if there were not a master server or servers where all — and I do mean all — of the voting data are sent and stored in real time.

And here’s where the story gets really, really interesting.

For several days there have been reports that U.S. forces carried out a raid on a facility in Frankfurt, Germany, run by a company called ScytI that was involved in storing, counting, and perhaps manipulating U.S. voter data, and that its computer servers had been seized. (It is too complicated to explain here, but all of the companies involved in computerized voting, with names like Smartmatic and Dominion, seem to all be connected in some way and to all use the same software.)

Interestingly enough, reports said that the CIA had not been informed in advance of the raid.

At yesterday’s press conference, Powell publicly confirmed that the German raid had indeed taken place but stated that she was not sure, as she put it, whether “the good guys or the bad guys got the servers.”

Last night on Lou Dobbs’s show, she went farther, saying, “I know [the Frankfurt facility] is one of the server centers. There is also one in Barcelona. So it is related to the entire Smartmatic-Dominion operation. We do not know whether the good guys got the servers or whether the bad guys got them. Being on the outside of the government, we simply don’t know. I’m hoping it’s the good guys, and if they have [the servers], then there should be scads of evidence of frankly an international criminal conspiracy of the worst sort.”

When Lou Dobbs asked if those servers contained the records of all of the votes that were processed by Dominion or Smartmatic, Powell answered yes. She added, “People can watch the votes stream in live. For example, there was a Dominion employee, high up, at the Detroit center on the night of the election. He could have watched the votes come in live and manipulated them in that process. It could have run an automatic algorithm against all the votes, which we believe is what happened originally, and then the machines had to stop and the count had to stop in multiple places because President Trump’s lead was so great at that point that they had to stop the vote-counting and come in and backfill the votes they needed to change the results.”

Today, to Glenn Beck, she dropped another bombshell: “I am hearing that it was our forces that got the servers.”

Our forces. That means the good guys.

Now, if these turn out to be the master servers that recorded all of the voting data flowing in from all of the thousands of Dominion voting machines across the U.S. on Election Night, then things are about to get very interesting.

Interesting, too, is that the main Dominion office in Toronto has closed along with the Dominion office in Denver. Hundreds of Dominion employees have deleted their LinkedIn accounts and other social media profiles. And, just this morning, Dominion representatives didn’t show up for an oversight hearing of the Pennsylvania Assembly at which they were scheduled to appear. These are not the actions of a company that has nothing to hide.

Powell said to Beck that the Trump campaign will start releasing documents to trusted journalists and putting them online within the next couple of days.

You want evidence of voter fraud? I am guessing that we have it all.

