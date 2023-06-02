Toronto high school reportedly hosting gay ‘Pride Ball’ that doesn’t require parental consent

Former high school teacher and board trustee candidate Chantal Pfahl says that an unnamed high school in Toronto is hosting a gay 'Pride Ball' for students that does not require parental consent to attend.

(LifeSiteNews) –– June has begun, and thus in Canada the full-scale celebration of the LGBT movement know as “Pride Month” has also kicked off. Well, it used to be the “LGBT movement” – as anyone who reads the news will know, that acronym is expanding ever outwards.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in his congratulatory message to the LGBT movement, was sure to refer to the “2SLGBTQIA+ community,” a moniker so long he actually had to take a breath partway through. Ford, as you may know, leads the Progressive Conservative government. He will be attending the York Pride Parade.

When it comes to the LGBT agenda, it doesn’t really matter who runs the government anymore. The Toronto District School Board (TDCSB) is all-in on celebrating the LGBT community, and in response to some parents keeping their children out of school during “pride” events across the province, schools are taking measures to ensure that these events can carry on with parental knowledge.

Former high school teacher and board trustee candidate Chantal Pfahl reported on one of these events yesterday: “Tomorrow at the TDSB, one high school is hosting >250 students from about 20 GSAs across the TDSB for a ‘Pride Ball’ featuring drag queens etc. $15 to get out of class for the afternoon to attend, no parental consent required.”

Tomorrow at the TDSB, one high school is hosting >250 students from about 20 GSAs across the TDSB for a “Pride Ball” featuring drag queens etc. $15 to get out of class for the afternoon to attend, no parental consent required. Teachers are told: “Due to safety considerations… pic.twitter.com/4n4enwBoVr — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) June 1, 2023

A “GSA” is a “Gay-Straight Alliance club,” and according to Pfahl, teachers are being told that “due to safety considerations for students, please share information about Pride Ball with students by word of mouth ONLY.”

As Pfahl noted, there are plenty of other LGBT events being organized by the Toronto District School Board, as well:

The TDSB GSA Network has lots of pride events listed and detailed on their website, but there is no info provided for this particular event. There is only mention of it in the description of a different event: “[…] food and drinks after the ball!” pic.twitter.com/qxh0WvQ0MW — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) June 1, 2023

The LGBT agenda has been so thoroughly implemented throughout the public school system that it is no longer news that a school board would be hosting a “Pride Ball” featuring drag queens for students – instead, it is a news story when parents decline to send their children to such events in the first place.

CTV News, for example, ran this headline on June 1: “Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says.” Their opening line: “As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.”

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have announced that the LGBT flag will be flying not only at all of their schools, but also their board offices – but many parents are clearly not on board, with Ottawa’s public school board noting that nine of its schools had absentee rates of over 40% on June 1 – with two schools having an absentee rate of over 60%.

This is an enormous collective protest of the school board decision to go all-in on the LGBT agenda – a board spokesperson told CTV News that some parents reported to the school that “Pride activities” are the reason they were keeping their child at home.

Meanwhile, I cannot find any mention of this in the Canadian press, but a long list of Muslim signatories from the United States and Canada have released a public statement on the increasing tensions between the rights of parents and aggressive pro-LGBT educators. Published on May 23, it reads in part:

Public discourse on sexuality over the past few decades has presented challenges to faith communities. Today, Islamic sexual and gender ethics are at odds with certain recently popular societal views, causing tension for Muslims between their religious beliefs and societal expectations. At the same time, public disapproval of LGBTQ practices, beliefs, and advocacy is increasingly met with charges of intolerance and unwarranted accusations of bigotry. More troubling still, there is an increasing push to promote LGBTQ-centric values among children through legislation and regulations, disregarding parental consent and denying both parents and children the opportunity to express conscientious objection. Such policies subvert the agency of Muslim parents to teach their children their religiously grounded sexual ethics, violate their constitutional right to freely practice their religion, and contribute to an atmosphere of intolerance toward faith communities.

The reality is that in a multicultural country like Canada, there are many communities – most of them non-white – which oppose the LGBT agenda of the ruling elites, which is why we are seeing such staggering numbers of parents keeping their children out of school during LGBT events.

Diversity, to religious communities, means the right to pass on their values and traditions to their children without interference by the government – something that is increasingly difficult to do while participating in the public square.

Perhaps Canadian politicians and the press would like to grapple with the fact that when they are accusing those who do not share their views on LGBT ideology of being “hateful” and “bigoted,” they are referring – primarily – to non-white, non-Christian communities. You might even call it “Islamophobic.”

