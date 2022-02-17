Tow trucks are reluctant to comply with Trudeau’s demands to remove big rigs, and it’s also not that easy

Semi-trucks are difficult to move, and there are a lot of them in Ottawa.

(LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he expects tow truck companies to remove big-rig trucks from in front of Parliament if they refuse to heed directives from law enforcement telling the convoy to leave Ottawa.

Trudeau thinks he can compel tow truck drivers to move rigs from the border. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/8RNKjFhBJp — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 14, 2022

Enacting the Emergencies Act (EA) – which is still subject to parliamentary procedure – has been rightly criticized by more than a few legal minds, who recognize that the stipulations of the legislation have not been met.

However, the narrative among the unhinged left remains one wherein the convoy was sent to Ottawa to terrorize the population. And Jagmeet Singh, the New Democratic Party leader, said this morning – “to overthrow a democratically elected government.”

I must have missed the statement of intent by the Freedom Convoy that they meant to stage a coup d’état of Parliament Hill …

At any rate, the EA is in the process of being invoked, and Trudeau believes that various sectors of industry will comply with his temper tantrum and haul away the truckers and their trucks.

It is easy enough to envision truckers and supporters been taken to jail – this is not uncommon at any long-range sit-in or protest. However, actually getting the trucks out of there is a whole other story.

As The New York Times reported, tow-truck operators have “been reluctant to cooperate with police.” The Times doesn’t get much right, but they are correct on this.

According to CTV News, tow-truck companies have been “giving the cold shoulder” to authorities trying to compel them to act.

Now, the rational behind the EA is that there could be legal ramifications for trucks and companies who refuse to help. However, it is not that simple.

No matter how hard Trudeau kicks and screams, there are only so many trucks available at a given time to pull away massive long-haul trucks, of which there are hundreds in downtown Ottawa.

Towing a long-haul truck is not easy to do, and you basically need another big-rig truck to do so. It is not as simple as calling your local towing company to send a strong pickup with a towing attachment.

If you know anything about truckers, then you know how much they rely on mechanics and other trucking industry colleagues. While it cannot be known how many trucking industry employees are behind the Freedom Convoy, it is certainly popular among the industry.

Also, wouldn’t it be something if the truckers removed certain pins and pieces from under their trucks that make it impossible to tow them? Perhaps some of them might have flat tires.

Workers from the trucking industry have even said that towing trucks without driver cooperation is “impossible.”

Are we to believe that enough semi-truck tow trucks will be available to haul hundreds of trucks out of Ottawa without massive organizational and operational headaches?

In addition, it looks like God might be making things a bit more difficult for Mr. Trudeau.

Ottawa is currently having a bit of a melt, which often happens randomly in February and March. As such, the massive amount of snow that has accumulated this winter is flowing like rivers down the roads. Within a few hours, the temperature will be dropping by about 20 degrees Celsius, and it is expected that as much as 30 centimetres of snow will fall overnight.

Ottawa weather: Winter storm warning in effect #ottnews https://t.co/e3BA1UEBwg — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) February 17, 2022

This means we will see sleet, ice pellets, icy roads and then piles of snow within hours.

Visibility will be bad, as will road conditions.

Good luck getting hundreds of big-rig tow-trucks to Ottawa in a winter storm in order to pull hundreds of trucks out of city covered in ice.

As luck would have it, patriots have been swelling Ottawa’s streets over the past three weekends, and it looks like by midday Friday it will be sunny and perfect weather for weekend protesting.

Ask yourself a couple questions: Do you think it is more likely that hundreds of tow trucks show up ready to take away their comrades’ trucks? Or is it more likely that thousands of motivated patriots make their way to the frozen tundra of the Freedom Convoy?

We will see what happens.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

