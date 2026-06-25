Traditional priest: Pope Leo must act to avoid ‘unfortunate rupture’ with SSPX

Father Martin Hansen, a pseudonym for the priest, calls upon Pope Leo XIV to extend his hand of mercy to his fellow brothers in the SSPX.

(LifeSiteNews) — This article is written by a traditional priest in good standing who is not a member of the SSPX. He recently sent it to LifeSiteNews, and we believe that his perspective is worthwhile.

Father Martin Hansen, a pseudonym for the priest, calls upon Pope Leo XIV to extend his hand of mercy to his fellow brothers in the SSPX, as he is called to do as supreme shepherd of the Catholic Church.

Countdown Écône

By Fr. Martin Hansen

As the scheduled date (July 1, 2026) for the consecration of four new bishops for the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X (SSPX) rapidly approaches, we encourage our readers to pray fervently for a happy resolution of the difficulties between the SSPX and the Holy See.

On Tuesday, June 16, Pope Leo XIV, answering a journalist’s question about the upcoming episcopal consecrations, appealed to the SSPX to abandon their plans to consecrate four new bishops, with or without pontifical mandate, on July 1, 2026. Although decrying the divisions among Christians, he nevertheless insisted: “If they make that choice, I am sorry, but we must move forward.”

Apparently Leo understands the gravity of the situation. Yet, as journalist Michael Haynes reported in his June 22 The Pelican Brief (“Pope’s Final SSPX Appeal Squeezed by a Crowded Week”), Pope Leo has a very full schedule for the rest of June. In other words, there is little chance that he would meet with the SSPX leadership to discuss the traditionalists‘ position vis-à-vis Rome before the fateful date of July 1. As Haynes puts it: “In short, between now and July 1 the Pope has ensured that his diary is busy.”

READ: Priest questions validity of SSPX excommunication threat from Cardinal Fernández

So Leo “has ensured” that his schedule allows himself no time to meet with the SSPX? And yet he deems them to be hurtling toward schism? After multiple appeals by the SSPX, the Holy Father still cannot clear his calendar to avert what he sees as an impending schism. Tragic? Yes. Odd? Certainly. Avoidable? Absolutely. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

There is precious little time remaining for the Holy Father to personally meet with the Fraternity’s Superior General, Fr. Davide Pagliarani, who has more than once requested a meeting with the Holy Father to discuss the Fraternity’s situation. Father Pagliarani first asked for a meeting with Pope Leo in August last year. He renewed that request during his meeting with Cardinal Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, on February 12, 2026. Ten months have passed since that first request, and still Leo’s door remains closed to the SSPX. Is a meeting too much for spiritual sons to request of their spiritual father?

The Holy Father alone possesses the supreme authority to take all necessary means at the Church’s disposal to avert an unfortunate rupture with the SSPX. If the prospective consecrations are so grave an issue for the life of the Church as to merit from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith a clear threat of excommunication, then certainly the situation merits the direct and personal intervention of Pope Leo himself, who, as Supreme Pontiff, bears the greatest responsibility for the unity of Christ’s Church.

Would a father animated by love for his children, by a profound desire for their true good, refuse to meet his sons who humbly seek to speak with him? No. In fact, recalling the Gospel image, he would daily search the horizon for his sons and be ever ready to welcome them at the slightest sign of their willingness to speak. How much more this should be the case for our spiritual father and his spiritual sons!

We pray that Pope Leo and Fr. Pagliarani may yet meet in a spirit of humility, peace and cordiality before time runs out on avoiding a definitive rupture in the relationship between Rome and the SSPX. As the clock winds down, we implore the Mother of Good Counsel, especially through the most powerful prayer of our daily Holy Rosary, to enlighten and guide the Holy Father, the SSPX and Fr. Pagliarani to a resolution of present difficulties. May God so be glorified, the Church edified, and souls saved!

Fr. Martin Hansen is the nom-de-plume of an American priest in good standing.

Follow Maike Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is the widow of Dr. Robert Hickson, with whom she was blessed with two beautiful children. Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time. Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.

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