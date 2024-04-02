Tragic accidental abortion in Prague reveals the hypocrisy of the pro-abortion media

The press knows the reason this story is so ‘devastating’ is because the woman’s baby was killed – but this cannot be admitted bluntly because that would indict all abortions.

PRAGUE (LifeSiteNews) — On March 25, a pregnant women arrived at the Bulovka University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, for a routine checkup. She was four months pregnant, and didn’t speak Czech. At four months, her unborn baby had eyelids, eyebrows, eyelashes, and hair, and could suck her thumb, yawn, stretch, and make facial expressions.

A horrifying mix-up followed. Medical staff – who have since been suspended – confused her with another woman of Asian descent who also had an appointment, but for an abortion. The expectant mother was put under anesthesia and her four-month-old unborn baby was aborted. When she went to sleep, she was expecting a baby; when she awoke, her baby was gone.

A series of investigations have been launched, with the police treating the case as one of bodily harm, while the hospital is grappling with the layers of error – doctors, nurses, and both a gynecologist and anesthesiologist all failed to notice that the abortion was being performed on the wrong woman; a hospital report indicated that the language barrier between the woman of Asian descent and the Czech-speaking staff played a role.

“According to the findings so far, as a result of a serious violation of internal regulations on the part of the employees concerned, the surgical procedure was initiated on the incorrectly identified patient,” hospital spokeswoman Eva Stolejda Libigerova told CNN. “If violations of mandatory working procedures are revealed as part of the ongoing internal investigation, specific individuals will be held personally responsible for it.”

According to Jan PÅáda, a gynecologist and vice-chairman of the Czech Medical Chamber: “A Czech-speaking patient would probably actively resist the fact that she is going to undergo a procedure she does not understand.” The staff who perpetrated the abortion are being investigated for “gross negligence,” and the hospital has apologized to the woman for aborting her baby and offered compensation, although news reports do not state the price put on her child.

This story has put the media’s schizophrenia on abortion on full display. The press knows that the reason this story is so “devastating” (as the Evening Standard put it) is because the woman’s baby was killed; this, however, cannot be admitted bluntly because that would indict all abortions. It is horrifying that a woman’s baby was aborted without her consent; it is also horrifying that another woman’s baby was going to be (and probably was) aborted with her consent. In the Czech Republic, abortion is legal on demand up to 12 weeks, and up until birth for “fetal anomaly.”

Thus, we get the Evening Standard calling the story a “horror,” but also describing what occurred thusly: “she underwent a curettage – a surgical cleaning of the uterus” and as a result “she miscarried.” The New York Post also referred to the abortion as a “surgical cleaning of the uterus,” which is a deliberately Orwellian way to describe a procedure that intentionally targets and dismembers the body of the baby developing in the womb. If you want some idea of what that procedure looks like and what happened to this woman’s poor baby, watch this video from Live Action. This wasn’t a “surgical cleaning,” and the reporters writing these stories know it.

As shocking as it is, this has happened before. The Evening Standard noted that a doctor in South Korea aborted the wrong woman’s baby in 2019 in a similar case of mistaken identity – she had come to the clinic six weeks pregnant to get nutritional supplements. In 2021, an Irish couple discovered, to their shock, that the baby they had chosen to abort because they were told he was disabled was actually perfectly healthy. The medical staff was very apologetic, but the unacknowledged horror – the submerged truth in the press coverage of such stories – is that these babies cannot be put back together again.

These babies are dead because they have been killed. The Irish parents, who reported a “devastating sense of loss,” knew it; the reporters knew it; the medical staff knew it. Those reporting on this “snafu” in Prague (the term chosen by the New York Post) also know that this story is about much more than a medical mix-up – that’s why it is making headlines. But in our insane abortion regimes, where happily expectant mothers are asked about their babies and unhappily pregnant mothers are told to get abortions, nobody can say that quiet part out loud.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

