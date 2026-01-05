Tragic death of Catholic speaker’s young son prompts massive outpouring of prayers, support

Paul Kim’s videos about his son Micah’s illness have been viewed tens of millions of times, and Kim says he already sees the Lord ‘sending him on missions’ to bring many souls to God.

(LifeSiteNews) — Devastating news struck the family of Catholic influencer Paul Kim on the last day of 2025: his five-year-old son Micah died after suffering a “severe” case of the flu.

Kim is widely known on social media, where he shares truths about the Catholic faith to his 390,000 followers on Instagram. He is also a popular speaker who brings a fresh and humorous perspective to his videos and lectures. He has already flown over 1 million miles to spread the Gospel to various conferences and gatherings.

Bishop James Wall of New Mexico as well as speakers Chris Stefanick and Jason Evert have endorsed Kim’s work.

“He gives an empowering message of the Catholic faith, how to share the faith, how to live it out,” Evert said.

Coincidentally, Evert’s own son, John Paul, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. He and his wife Crystalina are asking for prayers, too.

Four days before Christmas, Kim released a video announcing his son Micah had suffered a “medical emergency.” He was quickly taken to the hospital.

“Prayers in overdrive,” replied The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie.

As the days passed, more and more Catholics spread the word about Micah’s fragile condition. He eventually suffered a seizure. Kim continued to provide updates on Instagram.

“We humble ask for your prayers for a miracle (through the intercession of Archbishop Fulton Sheen) or for the grace to peacefully surrender our amazing little boy to the arms of the Heavenly Father,” he wrote.

Kim’s videos over the ensuing week were reportedly viewed more than 50 million times by persons across the world.

“Micah is fighting for his life but it’s going to take a miracle for him to recover. This has been the hardest day of our lives,” he said.

Micah, however, was soon placed on life support after an MRI showed extensive brain damage. Kim announced on January 1 in a two-part video that his son had died one day earlier.

“Micah Joseph is beginning the new year basking in the never-ending glory, love, and peace of God,” he wrote in a post. “Micah has been very busy already, as I see the Lord using him and sending him on missions to bring millions of people closer to God.”

“After fighting 11 long hard days, [Micah] went home to the house of our father,” he said.

There has been an outpouring of immense support by Catholics and non-Catholics over the past two weeks. Many mainstream media outlets have reported on the case as well, though they have often focused on the dangers of the flu as opposed to the outpouring of prayer. A GoFundMe account was also started for Kim and his family to pay for medical expenses. As of today, it has raised more than $410,000.

Many clergy have offered Masses and prayed for Kim’s family. Fr. Ron Floyd of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Grand Rapids, Michigan, made an important observation on social media.

A graphic published by National Catholic Register asked for Catholics to pray that God would have mercy on Micah’s soul. Fr. Floyd clarified that, “Traditionally we DO NOT pray those prayers, i.e. for rest, for a baptized child. As a matter of faith a baptized child before the age of reason is in Heaven and so the Church traditionally prayed the Mass of the Angels rather tha[n] praying the Requiem for the repose of the dead. Rather pray for the consolation of his parents.”

As noted above, Kim’s efforts to spread the faith on social media and in person have been endorsed by Jason Evert. Evert’s son John Paul was diagnosed with lymphoma on Christmas Eve. He began cancer treatment immediately. During their son’s treatment, Evert and his wife Chrystalina, who promote virtuous living and chastity to not just teenagers and college students but young married couples as well, asked his supporters to also pray for Kim and his son Micah.

After five days in the hospital, John Paul, who just graduated from high school this past spring, was released on January 3. Evert said in a tearful Instagram video that “oncologists have reversed their diagnosis of cancer.” The pair thanked supporters for their prayers. One commenter suggested the healing was possibly due to Micah’s intervention.

